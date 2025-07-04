×
Nairobi is Africa's top business travel destination

By Ferdinand Mwongela | Jul. 4, 2025
A general view GTC Tower in Westlands, Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Nairobi emerged Africa’s top business travel destination at the World Travel Awards for Africa held in Tanzania last week.

The city won over other contenders, including Kigali, Rwanda; Accra, Ghana; and Lagos, Nigeria, South Africa had four cities competing for the award, namely, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria.

Nairobi was the city to beat, having won the award for more than five years in a row.

Other Kenyan winners in different categories included Kenya Airways, Jambojet, Chale Island, Diamonds Leisure Beach and Golf Resort, Fairmont Mt Kenya Safari Club and JW Marriott Masai Mara, which was named Africa’s Leading Tented Safari Camp.

The World Travel Awards edition in Dar es Salaam was the opening leg of World Travel Awards 2025, and was officially the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2025.

“It has been a privilege to welcome our winners from across Africa and the Indian Ocean to this extraordinary celebration in Tanzania and its thriving capital, Dar es Salaam, “ said Graham Cooke, President & Founder, World Travel Awards.

“Our winners represent the very best of our industry, and we salute their achievements in helping shape the future of travel across the region,” he said

“Hosting the World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2025 has been a milestone moment for Tanzania’s travel and tourism sector, and a unique opportunity to showcase our country’s breath-taking landscapes, vibrant cultures and world-class hospitality to key figures in the travel and tourism sector,” said Ephraim Mafuru, Director General, Tanzania Tourist Board, in a statement released by the organisers.

Nairobi has in recent years seen significant growth in top hotel brands setting up shop. One of the latest high-profile entrants was the JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi which opened in March last year. The property is now Nairobi’s tallest hotel with 35 stories.

Marriott International has announced plans to open two luxury tented safari camps in Kenya.

.

.

