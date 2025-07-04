Report: How AI technology is changing the job market

Brighter Monday acting Managing Director Sarah Ndegwa during the Brighter Monday HR Smartlab roundtable meeting in Nairobi, on July 3, 2025 . [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) is now threatening some technical jobs that were previously considered 'safe' as the tasks can now be done without the hard skills.

A new report shows some skills associated with jobs such as accounting, marketing, sales, finance, project management, human resource management, and business development may now no longer be in demand, threatening the dreams of many workers.

Additionally, Kenya's education system has been singled out for being either too slow to adapt to market changes or oblivious of the shifts that are happening.

This data, provided by recruitment services firm BrighterMonday Kenya at the 2025 HR Smart Lab in Nairobi on Thursday, shows data entry as the leading skill that is replaceable with AI followed by following by filing, email management and data analysis.

Other skills that also fall in the same category are record keeping, research, reconciliation, excel, appointment scheduling, bookkeeping, meeting coordination, scheduling, and appointment scheduling.

However, soft skills such as negotiation, conflict resolution, presentation, confidentiality, patience, adaptability, and attention to detail are not under threat from AI.

According to BrighterMonday, content writer, data entry clerk, sales representative, accountant and business development executive are the top five roles on the site.

Others are nurse, finance manager, human resource manager, junior copywriter, physician, and finance assistant.

BrighterMonday Kenya acting managing director Sarah Ndegwa said generative AI is not only going to affect technical roles but also non-technical jobs.

While presenting the findings on Thursday, Ndegwa noted that when analysing the top 15 roles job seekers apply for, the skills required for those roles are repetitive.

“Unfortunately, today, some of the top skills that we are seeing among our seekers are going out of phase,” she said.

She noted that over time, these roles will start to morph and new skills will be required to fit into those positions.

“Some of these roles that are still quite popular, and the jobs are there, and people are applying. However, how to be effective and impactful in those jobs, is going to change,” she said.

Ndegwa, however, said that AI is not necessarily taking away the jobs but will require employees to augment their skills with technology to fit in those positions.

BrighterMonday says the most common roles seen in the last three years will be increasingly impacted by digitisation, data and AI citing accountancy as an example, where automated software will handle 80 per cent of bookkeeping and reconciliation task.

“The role shifts from manual data entry to reviewing exceptions, advising clients and deriving strategic insights,” the report says.

In the case of a project manager, AI is said to have the ability to manage complex projects, scheduling, monitor productivity and team performance.

“Mastery of AI project management tools and data analytics with concerted focus on leadership, negotiations, communication and problem-solving skills,” the report adds.

Those working in sales or intending to, are also advised to use AI tools to manage and facilitate their communication, improve their emotional intelligence and interpret sales insights.

Qazi Works chief executive Doris Muigei said it is unlikely that the education system will be able to adjust the curricula as fast as technology is changing how the job market operates.

She said the education system needs to do what it knows best: instill the soft skills such as character which are needed in these roles.

“Maybe they are not supposed to be preparing youth for employment because the pace is so fast,” she said.

Muigei said even with the advent of AI, a majority of institutions of higher learning are yet to incorporate it in their training.

“Employers have so many job openings and we have as well so many unemployed youths but there is no link. The gaps are consistent and it’s because the pace is so fast,” she said.