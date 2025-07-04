Why IMF is demanding corruption audit on Kenya

Treasury CS John Mbadi and PS Chris Kiptoo lead the Kenyan delegation in a meeting with the IMF team led by Director of the Fiscal Affairs Department Vitor Gaspar and Director of the Legal Department Yan Liu in the US. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s quest for billions in crucial financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) now hinges on its commitment to tackle endemic corruption, as the global lender has stressed good governance as a fundamental requirement for future disbursements.

This shift follows a two-week “Governance Diagnostic” mission led by Deputy Division Chief in the Fiscal Affairs Department, Rebecca A. Sparkman, which concluded on June 30.