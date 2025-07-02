Study: CocaCola contributed Sh1.4 trillion to Africa's economy in 2024

Luisa Ortega, president of the Africa operating unit of the CocaCola Company during the 2025 US-Africa Business Summit in Luanda, Angola. [Courtesy]

A new report shows the economic contribution of CocaCola Company and its authorised dealers is valued at Sh1.4 trillion across Africa.

The CocaCola Company on Wednesday announced the results of an Africa-wide socio-economic impact study during the 2025 US-Africa Business Summit in Luanda, Angola.

The study shows that the CocaCola system, made up of The CocaCola Company and its authorised bottlers, working with a wide network of suppliers, manufacturers, service providers and customers, contributed $10.4 billion (Sh1.4 trillion) in value-added economic activity across its value chain in 2024.

The system supported more than one million jobs on the continent in sectors including retail, agriculture, manufacturing, transport and services.

This included 36,800 direct CocaCola system jobs, plus 987,000 indirect jobs that are supported across the value chain, meaning the system collectively supported 27 additional jobs for every job it directly creates.

The study, conducted by global consultancy Steward Redqueen, shows that the system invested $4.3 billion (Sh559 billion) in the African economy in 2024 through the purchase of goods and services from local suppliers, representing 83 per cent of its total procurement.

“Our long-standing presence in Africa, working with locally owned bottlers and suppliers, allows us to drive more sustainable growth and contribute to the continent’s development,” said Luisa Ortega, president of the Africa operating unit of the CocaCola Company.

“Our unique operating model allows us to make a lasting impact in local communities.”

The company’s portfolio in Africa includes a wide range of brands in several beverage categories. Ingredients and packaging used by the CocaCola system in Africa are mostly locally sourced, supplied, produced, manufactured and distributed.

“The CocaCola Company’s commitment to Africa remains steadfast,” Ortega said, adding that the company has announced investments of nearly Sh156 billion on the continent over the next five years.

"Additionally, the CocaCola system will invest nearly $25 million (Sh3.3 billion) by 2030 to help address critical water-related challenges in local communities in 20 African markets."

The study highlights CocaCola’s role in Africa’s long-term growth and driving more sustainable development across the continent.

The approach adopted by Steward Redqueen integrated client-provided operational data with trusted third-party economic sources and industry benchmarks.

More than just measuring direct contributions, the analysis uncovers economic interlinkages, showing how the CocaCola system drives production, generates income, and supports employment across a spectrum of industries and geographies.

“Our impact assessment reveals the wide-reaching economic footprint of the CocaCola system across Africa," said Steward Redqueen managing partner Teodora Nenova.

"The findings highlight the scale of the CocaCola system’s local presence and its ongoing contribution to economic opportunity and livelihoods across the continent.”