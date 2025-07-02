Regional States to reduce barriers holding back horticulture trade

Avoveg Limited's horticultural produce for local and international markets. [File, Standard]

Efforts to boost the trade of fruits and vegetables across Eastern and Southern Africa have received a major boost, with regional leaders agreeing to speed up the removal of trade barriers that continue to block smooth business between countries.

At the opening of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa Comesa-EAC (East African Community) Horticulture Accelerator (CEHA) workshop in Nairobi, Trade Principal Secretary Regina Ombam called for urgent action to identify and fix these non-tariff barriers (NTBs)—rules or practices that make it harder and more expensive to move goods across borders.

The speech, read on her behalf by Caroline Chore from the Ministry of Industry, noted that the horticulture sector—made up of small farmers, agribusinesses, and exporters—is a major source of income for many in the region, but trade is still being held back by unnecessary delays and costly procedures.

Industry Principal Secretary Juma Mukhwana echoed the message, warning that if these obstacles are not addressed in a well-organised way, they will continue to limit trade, reduce productivity, and slow economic growth.

The Nairobi meeting brought together key players from the region, including government officials, farmers, and exporters.

They came together to discuss the most urgent problems facing the fruit and vegetable sector, especially rules that differ from country to country and slow down trade.

They also talked about how to improve the systems used to check food safety and pests when goods cross borders.

These checks are important, but if not properly managed, they can cause long delays—something farmers cannot afford, especially with perishable produce like avocados, onions, and potatoes.

According to Dr John Mukuka, the head of Alliance for Commodity Trade in Eastern and Southern Africa (ACTESA), these hidden trade barriers are some of the biggest reasons trucks get delayed, costs go up, and farmers lose income.

He shared figures showing that exports between Comesa countries dropped by 11 per cent in 2020, with many traders still facing long waits—sometimes up to 12 days—just to meet all the paperwork and checks required.

Real challenges

Even though many of the reported barriers have been solved on paper, Mukuka said traders continue to face real challenges on the ground.

A small increase in time spent dealing with paperwork can mean a big drop in sales.

Mukuka noted that his organisation is working to bring common rules across the region for farming inputs, pest and disease control, and food safety standards.

This will not only protect farmers and consumers but also help growers sell more produce, more easily, and at better prices. He added that they hope to finish this work within the next six to 12 months.

While many farmers and exporters in Africa are eyeing international markets like the European Union and China, Mukuka urged governments to first strengthen trade within the region.

He pointed out that only 10 to 15 per cent of agricultural trade in the Comesa region happens between neighbouring countries, compared to over 50 per cent within the European Union.

If countries in Africa can trade more with each other, it will help build a stronger foundation before expanding further, he noted.

Customs union

The CEHA workshop is expected to lead to a clear action plan that supports farmers and businesses, encourages government cooperation, and makes it easier for goods to move across borders.

Representatives from the German Development Cooperation, which supports the East African Community’s horticulture strategy, said the time for planning is over.

“It’s now time to put agreements into action and make the customs union and shared market a reality,” he observed.

By breaking down the barriers that make trade harder, the region hopes to create more opportunities for farmers, reduce food losses, and make local produce more competitive both in Africa and around the world.