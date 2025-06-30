Tourism players root for open skies to boost tourist numbers

From left: National Chair of all non IATA under Kenya Association of Travel Agents, Grace Ndungu, Deans Travel Centre MD Patrick Maina Kamanga and Mombasa Tourism CEC Mohamed Osman during KATA, Annual General Meeting and convention in Mombasa, on June 28, 2025. [OmondiOnyango, Standard]

Kenya Air Travel Agents (KATA) has urged the government to allow more international flights into the country as they aim to hit the five million tourism mark by 2027.

KATA chairman Joseph Kithitu said in 2024 said the tourism revenue grew to Sh452 billion, up from Sh377 billion in 2023, with domestic tourism also growing by 12 per cent to over 5.1 million bed nights.

Dr Kithitu noted that in 2024, Kenya recorded 2.4 million international arrivals, a 15 per cent increase over 2023.

Speaking during the 2025 KATA annual general meeting and convention in Mombasa that attracted 300 travel professionals, business leaders, policymakers, partners and innovators, he said tourism, supported by aviation, contributed $1.2 billion (Sh156 billion) to the country’s GDP and employed 242,200 people.

"These are not just numbers. They represent jobs created, businesses sustained, and confidence restored in the industry,” said Kithitu.

The convention attracted the president of the Universal Federation of Travel Agents Associations, and Travel Agent Associations from Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, and Malawi.

Also in attendance were KATA board members, airline chief executive officers, country managers, members of KATA and travel trade suppliers.

The tourism boss said in 2024, the annual International Air Transport Association (IATA) Billing and Settlement Plan sales exceeded $560 million (Sh72 billion), representing a 2.2 per cent year over cent year-over-year growth.

“The growth means collaboration over competition. It means travel agents, airlines, government, and technology providers pulling in the same direction so that we don’t just grow but grow together,” said Kithitu

Aviation and Aerospace Development Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika said open skies could unlock lower airfares, increased route diversity and greater airline competition across Africa,

Mbaika said airports are the lifeblood of any competitive tourism and business economy, noting that the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) remains the region’s gateway that needs to invest to stay ahead.

“The government recognises the travel agent as a critical bridge between aviation and the traveller. As a State Department, we see ourselves as enablers, a strategic pillar of Kenya’s global competitiveness,” she said.

Kenya Airways General Sales Manager, East Africa, Rose Kiseli said KQ will have its second entry point into the UK's Gatwick Airport next week.

Kiseli said Gatwick will give KQ additional connectivity, and 'we are looking forward to taking customers beyond this entry point.'

“We are excited about a second entry point in the UK. The slots in Heathrow do not accommodate more flights, and it's the reason we are starting flights to Gatwick in the UK next Wednesday,” said Kiseli.

Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Julius Thairu said they have more aircraft in the pipeline to stabilise operations, grow and move the industry forward."

Thairu noted that Kenya Airways is turning a corner with recorded profits for the first time in many years, along with record-breaking passenger and cargo volumes last year.

“We want to launch a new passenger flight to Gatwick in London in July. We are happy that through your collaboration, the new flight is already full, and we thank you for the support you have accorded us over the years," noted Thairu.

KATA Chief Executive Nicanor Sabula said the industry is faced with regulatory pressures, evolving technology, rising consumer expectations, and Value Added Tax.

Universal Federation of Travel Agents' Association President Sunil Kumar called for youth engagement in the aviation and tourism industry. "If we don’t engage the youth now, we risk losing the very people who could lead our industry forward," Kumar.

He said the global online travel market stood at $354 billion (Sh46.02 trillion) in 2021 and estimated that in 2030 the market will grow to $1,835 billion (Sh238.55 trillion).

However, Kithuti regretted that the rise of new distribution capability and one order, where content is being selectively distributed through modern systems designed to revolutionise airline retailing and order management, has posed challenges to the sector.

He said the sector is also facing competition from the growing presence of foreign-owned Travel Management Companies entering African markets with financial muscle, technology, and global networks.

KATA chairman said fraudulent, unlicensed operators have also eroded consumer trust. “We are seeing a widening gap between academic training and industry practice. We are producing graduates, but not always employable talent,” said Kithuti.

He said the constant regulatory uncertainty, like the proposed 16 per cent VAT on air ticketing, which was successfully fought off last year.