Sh34.1 billion deal to boost food security, rural livelihoods

PS Agriculture Kiprono Ronoh and other officials inspect one million bags of fertilizer at the NCPB store in Eldoret. March 24, 2025. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Kenya has signed an agreement with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) worth Sh34.1 billion (US$262.6 million) to implement the Integrated Natural Resources Management Programme (INReMP).

INReMP is an eight-year initiative to uplift rural communities through climate-smart sustainable agriculture, implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Dr Kipronoh Ronoh, who spoke when the agreement was signed yesterday, said the government is working to ensure transformative agricultural reform.

He said the programme will be implemented in 10 counties, namely Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori.

“This investment aligns with our Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and underscores our determination to empower rural communities through integrated natural resource management. We appreciate IFAD's continued support and other development partners and will ensure timely and effective implementation,” said the PS.

The programme is IFAD’s largest ever in Kenya, aims to directly benefit over 407,000 vulnerable rural households, translating to more than 2 million Kenyans by enhancing food and nutrition security, building resilience to climate change, and promoting sustainable livelihoods.



Special attention will be given to women, youth, and other vulnerable groups to ensure inclusive and equitable growth.

The PS has also said that INReMP is aligned with Kenya’s development blueprint, Vision 2030, as well as the Agricultural Sector Transformation and Growth Strategy (ASTGS 2019–2029).

The programme will focus on improving land and water resources management, enhancing agricultural productivity, promoting agroforestry, and strengthening rural enterprises and value chains.

The agreement was formally signed by the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning, Hon John Mbadi, and Ms Sara Mbago-Bhunu, IFAD Regional Director for East and Southern Africa in Nairobi, Kenya.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Environment Cabinet Secretary, Deborah Mulongo Barasa, as well as Principal Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Dr Raymond Omollo, and his counterpart, Dr Festus Ngeno.

The programme’s financing structure includes a blend of support from IFAD, the Government of Kenya, and private stakeholders, demonstrating a shared vision and collective action towards sustainable development and resilience building in rural Kenya.

Once rolled out, INReMP is expected to contribute significantly to poverty reduction, food and nutrition security, and inclusive economic development for Kenyans.