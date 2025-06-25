Kisumu eyes Sh1.3 trillion investment deals from its second business ecosystem summit

Jeanette Oromo, CEO of The IMC People, Governor Nyong’o, Richard Oluoch, Farida Salim, and Kisumu County Executive Member Charlton Okumu. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Kisumu is set to host the second edition of the Business Ecosystem Summit (BES) between August 6 to 8, 2025.

The summit aims at enhancing regional cooperation, exposing investment opportunities and improving market accessibility for businesses.

It targets to catalyse at least $10 billion (Sh1.3 trillion) in investment deals by connecting global investors with businesses within the lake region, and empowering more than 500 micro, small and medium enterprises with financing and market access with the overall goal of creating 100,000 jobs.

Hosted by the County Government of Kisumu in partnership with the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB), the summit is set to build on the successes of the first held in September 2023, which brought together governors and deputy governors from the LREB.

Speaking about the value of the summit, Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o said: “We are at a point where expansion of regional trade is crucial. Businesses and governments alike need to look beyond the delimitations of local markets and strengthen their ties with others within the region to unlock investment and drive growth.”

Public-private collaboration will take centre-stage at this year’s summit, with 14 LREB member counties set to present investment opportunities that are directly tied to county developments.

Private sector players will also be able to present investment cases for potential investors from across the country and region. “Last time, we had positive participation from county governments, embassies and high commissions, SMEs, local and foreign investors, and even the general public within Kisumu,” said Jeanette Oromo, the chief executive of The IMC People, the event organisers.

LREB chief executive Victor Nyan’gaya underscored the importance of the summit, especially ahead of the devolution conference to be held in August in Homa Bay. “We see this as an opportunity to further develop LREB member counties and present a roadmap that other counties in Kenya and beyond can follow, “said Nyang'aya.

The second BES is expected to bring together more than 500 delegates from 23 countries, including LREB member counties, State representatives, MPs, Senators, financial institutions, investment promotion agencies, development partners, and embassies.

The first BES attracted 535 delegates, 9,000 marketplace attendees, eight embassies and profiled $93 million (Sh12.09 billion) in investor commitments.

The successes of the conference laid the groundwork for the 2024 AfSNET conference, which facilitated Sh52 billion. in funding for a Kisumu-based pharmaceutical company, and $3 billion (Sh390 billion) MoU between Kenya and Afreximbank