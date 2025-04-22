Role of Commissioner for Cooperatives questioned in Kuscco Sh13b saga

Delegates during the KUSSCO Limited’s 8th Annual Sacco Leaders Convention at Sarova Whitesands in Mombasa, on February 21, 2023. [File, Standard]

The role of the Commissioner for Cooperative Development in the Kenya Union of Savings and Credit Cooperatives (Kuscco) scandal has been questioned as affiliated societies’ officials fight a directive to dismiss them from office.

A directive from the Commissioner for Cooperative Development that roped in the courts in December 2024 sought to have former Kuscco board officials be barred from holding any position in the Sacco societies due to their dismissal from the union.

This followed the disbandment of the Kuscco board by the then Cooperatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Simon Chelugui in May 2024.