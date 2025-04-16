State targets 100,000km fibre network connectivity

Workers from Masaba Services, a telecommunications service provider, unroll a fiber optic duct along a road in Nyeri town. This is part of the National Optic Fibre Backbone Infrastructure project that aims to improve delivery of services through high-speed internet connectivity . [File, Standard]

ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo has said the government is targeting 100,000km of fibre network connectivity across the country.

Kabogo who appeared before the Senate plenary to answer questions on Wednesday said that his ministry is working to ensure high speed internet connectivity across the country, with the laying of cables underway in various regions.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale asked sought to know what the government was doing to lower the connection service fee for customers making phone calls, to which the CS responded, saying negotiations were ongoing with service providers.

“I would like to tell Kenyans that there are some negotiations ongoing to lower the calling rates and data packages between Communication Authority and service providers, the government is also working towards providing high speed internet that is cheaper to citizens,” said Kabogo.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah asked the CS whether the government was considering using satellite technology to ensure universal connectivity for Kenyans since almost a half of the country, especially Northern Kenya faces serious challenges of network coverage.

Kabogo said that the government is planning to use satellite internet in areas that are not safe in the country for the installation of fibre optic cables and that they are establishing 1,450 digital hubs in all the wards across the country in collaboration with Members of Parliament.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo said there are many areas in Northern Kenya where locals have to climb trees to make calls and sought to know what the ministry was doing to address the situation.

Kabogo said they are working with security agencies and mobile network providers to ensure that the areas are connected.

Kiambu Senator Karungo Thangwa asked whether the ministry, working with Ministry of Education and Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, can incorporate Artificial Intelligence in the curriculum for learning purposes.

“I would like to tell the Senate the government has launched the Artificial Intelligence strategy jointly with the European Union with a policy coming up soon which will ensure that this is incorporated in learning in schools to ensure that our country is not left behind,” said Kabogo.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka sought to know whether the ICT Ministry and the Communication Authority are working to incorporate Chatgpt in the curriculum since it was now being used daily by various actors and it was important for Kenyan children to be well equipped.

Kabogo acknowledged that Chatgpt is becoming part of daily engagement in the world and the ministry is working with the Communication Authority to ensure it is incorporated in the school curriculum.

Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi said that in the past, money has been lying idle in the ministry and there is no valid reason for any area in the country to lack network connectivity and asked Kabogo to explain how the universal service fund has been used in the past five years.

“I will furnish the House with information on the usage of the Universal Service Fund for the last five years in the next three days and any other question that requires further research,” said the CS.