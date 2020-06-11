×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
Email:
[email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
Homepage
videos
Africa
Nutrition & Wellness
Real Estate
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
Quizzes
Planet Action
E-Paper
Branding Voice
evewoman
Living
Food
Fashion & Beauty
Relationships
Videos
Wellness
Readers lounge
Leisure And Travel
Bridal
Parenting
Farm Kenya
KTN farmers tv
smart harvest
Podcasts
Farmers market
Agri-Directory
Mkulima expo 2021
Farmpedia
Entertainment
Showbiz
Arts & culture
Lifestyle
Events
Sports
Football
Rugby
Boxing
Golf
Tennis
Basketball
Athletics
Volleyball and handball
Hockey
Cricket
Gossip & rumours
Premier league
The Nairobian
News
Scandals
Gossip
Sports
Blogs
Entertainment
Politics
The Nairobian
Ten Things
Health
Flash Back
Nairobian Shop
The Nairobian
Fashion
Money
TV STATIONS
Ktn home
Ktn news
BTV
KTN Farmers Tv
RADIO STATIONS
Radio Maisha
Spice fm
Berur FM
ENTERPRISE
VAS
Digger Jobs
Digger Motors
Digger Real Estate
The Standard Courier
x
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Login
Share on
COUNTIES
POLITICS
BUSINESS
WORLD
HEALTH
SPORTS
ENTERTAINMENT
FACT CHECK
ENVIRONMENT & CLIMATE
KTN
PODCAST
EPAPER
DIGGER
DIGGER JOBS
Listed Jobs
Career Tips
Employers
Post Job
Digger Motors
Home
For Sale
For Hire
Auto News
All
Hatchbacks
Saloons
Vans
Bikes
Suvs
Pickups
Saloons
Buses
Digger Real Estate
Rent
Sale
Lands
Developments
Property Advice
NATIONAL
COUNTIES
POLITICS
BUSINESS
WORLD
HEALTH
SPORTS
ENTERTAINMENT
ENVIRONMENT & CLIMATE
FACT CHECK
VIDEOS
MOI CABINET
ART & CULTURE
THE INSIDER
EPAPER
CARTOONS
COLUMNIST
OPINION
EDUCATION
PODCAST
BRANDING VOICE
LIFESTYLE & ENTERTAINMENT
NAIROBIAN
ENTERTAINMENT
EVEWOMAN
TV & STREAMING
KTN NEWS
KTN FARMERS TV
RADIO STATIONS
SPICE FM
RADIO MAISHA
RADIO BERUR
ENTERPRISE
VAS
ELEARNING
CROSSWORD
SUDOKU
DIGGER CLASSIFIED
DIGGER JOBS
DIGGER MOTORS
DIGGER REAL ESTATE
LIVE:
Radio Maisha
LIVE:
Spice FM
LIVE:
Berur FM