Prudential Assurance to recruit and train over 5,000 agents

From left: Prudential Kenya’s Agency Manager Emma Kaara, Agency Development Executive Jane Tutu, CEO Gwen Kinisu, and Commercial Strategy and Operations Africa Achumile Majija at the recent opening of the company’s newest branch in Nairobi. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

In a bid to address youth unemployment in the country, Prudential Assurance has announced plans to recruit and train more than 5,000 sales agents across Kenya over the next five years.

Besides boosting its agent network from the current 1,000 to 5,000, the firm said, this will create more jobs for Kenyan youths.

While launching its newest branch in Nairobi, following the recent opening of its Bungoma branch, the firm said the expansion reflects its commitment to the Kenyan market, aiming to support job creation and promote financial inclusion.

The initiative showcases the company's confidence in Kenya’s economic growth and its potential to shape the insurance landscape.

“This highlights our continued growth in the country and the region. From here, we expect to reach more customers with our market-leading insurance products,” said Prudential Kenya’s CEO Gwen Kinisu.

The recruitment drive focuses on creating employment opportunities by equipping young people with essential skills and experience for careers in the insurance sector.

This, Ms Kinisu said, aligns with Prudential’s long-term goal to foster economic growth and bridge the employment gap, particularly in light of recent research indicating that Kenya's youth unemployment rate stands at approximately 67 per cent.

“We have established the Prudential Academy to provide a structured path for agent development at every career stage. Our Rookie Development Program offers continuous learning to help agents enhance their skills, complemented by a Leadership Development Program and various other training opportunities. Our aim is significant; we are creating an environment where our agents receive comprehensive training while actively engaging with customers,” she said.

"Expanding our agent network aligns with Prudential’s strategic goal of broadening our customer base to fulfil our purpose of protecting every life and being a partner for every future, while contributing to the country's low insurance penetration rate, which stood at just 2.3 per cent of GDP in 2022, well below the global average of 7 per cent."