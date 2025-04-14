The Standard

Trump taps Kenya for pacts in agriculture despite tariff spat

By Brian Ngugi | Apr. 14, 2025
US President Donald Trump during the National Prayer Breakfast at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 6, 2025. [AFP]

The Trump administration is now prioritising Kenya for food and agriculture agreements despite having imposed tariffs that have strained the trade partnership between Nairobi and Washington. 

Under the new initiative, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will provide support to Kenya, alongside Ethiopia and Ghana, through its “Food for Progress Programme.”

The decision comes despite the recent 10 per cent reciprocal import tariff slapped on Kenyan goods by Washington, a move that has sparked alarm among Kenyan manufacturers and officials, who fear shipments en route to the US will be locked out and stranded.

