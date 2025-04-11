Embracing digital trade solutions key to spur trade, EU envoys say

ICT and Digital Economy CS William Kabogo and EU Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger during a meeting in Nairobi, on April 10, 2025. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Kenyan traders have been urged to embrace digital trade solutions by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into their operations to position the country as a regional hub for digital commerce.

The call to action came during a high-level trade forum hosted in Nairobi, where the European Union (EU) delegation led by EU Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger outlined a series of strategic initiatives to support Kenya’s digital transition.

Speaking at the event, EU Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger outlined strategic initiatives to support Kenya’s digital transition, including investments in AI, e-commerce platforms, and cross-border trade infrastructure.

“We are helping Kenya build the necessary digital infrastructure—from policy frameworks to platforms that facilitate trade across borders,” said Ambassador Geiger. “The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which the EU strongly supports, will also benefit from these digital structures, helping Kenya trade more seamlessly across the continent.”

The forum brought together EU diplomats, government officials and business leaders.

At the forum, digitisation was hailed as a key enabler of trade efficiency, transparency, and security as it unlocks new frontiers of trade and investment powered by real-time data and technology.

Romanian Ambassador to Kenya Gentian Serbu, who previously served as a customs official, said technology helps in tackling corruption. “I witnessed firsthand how the computerisation of customs processes reduced corruption by 50 per cent,” he said.

“Digitisation ensures a better balance between trade facilitation and enforcement—critical in a region facing challenges such as smuggling, trafficking, and terrorism.”

Phyllis Wakiaga, Senior Advisor at the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), noted that e-commerce and AI are bridging the gaps. “Today, a small business in Nairobi can secure clients in Germany or Finland without ever traveling. We’re working with Microsoft to equip MSMEs with practical AI skills to grow and scale their businesses globally.”

EU investment stock in Kenya reached 2.8 billion euros in 2023, up 61 per cent since 2013, signaling deepening economic ties.

French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet said the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement is opening real opportunities that Kenyan businesses must seize. “Mayotte, a French territory in the Indian Ocean, lies just a few hundred kilometers from Kenya. After last year’s cyclone, we’re relying on Kenyan businesses to help rebuild. The EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) is opening real opportunities—Kenyan businesses must seize them,” he said

Ambassador Geiger reinforced this, referencing a joint Google-IFC study that estimated Africa’s internet economy could add up to 180 billion dollars to the continent’s GDP by 2025.

“Kenya has what it takes to lead Africa’s digital economy. With the right support, we can turn that potential into prosperity.”

To further strengthen this partnership, the Second Edition of the EU-Kenya Business Forum will be held on May 12–13, 2025, in Nairobi.

This year’s event will focus on Digitalizing Trade, with discussions on how technologies like AI, block chain, e-commerce, and digital payments can boost cross-border trade and sustainability.

The forum, aligned with the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, will host high-level guests including H.E. President William Ruto, EU Commissioner for Trade Maroš Šefčovič, European Investment Bank Vice-President Thomas Östros, ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo, and Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui.

A key highlight will be the official launch of the European Chamber of Commerce in Kenya (Euro Cham Kenya), marking a new chapter in EU-Kenya economic collaboration.

“This forum comes at a pivotal moment as Kenya accelerates its digital transformation,” said Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo. “It’s time to deepen our partnership with the EU under the EPA framework and build a resilient, tech-driven economy.”

Kenya’s push to digitalize trade is more than a technological shift—it’s a strategic leap toward inclusive growth, global competitiveness, and economic sovereignty. With strong EU backing and a growing ecosystem of local innovators, Kenya is setting itself up as a leader in Africa’s digital future.