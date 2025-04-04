The Standard

Kakuzi targets US market for avocado exports

By Esther Dianah | 1h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Kakuzi Plc Packhouse Manager Ms Monica Nyambura (left) explains the quality features of an export-grade avocado fruit to Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) Joint Command and Staff College (JCSC) Commandant Major General Eric Kinuthia (right) at the Kakuzi Packhouse. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Kakuzi PLC has implored regulatory and related government agencies to prioritise market access dialogue for the benefit of local agribusiness players.

It has reiterated the need to reduce the national dependency on European markets for agribusiness trade by exploring avocado exports to the United States of America.

Speaking when he addressed delegates at the Perishable Logistics Africa 2025 conference at a Nairobi hotel, Kakuzi PLC Managing Director Mr Chris Flowers underscored the need for policy, regulatory and trade partners to consider diversifying into the North American market, particularly for perishable produce such as avocado fruits.

To ensure market sustainability and better returns on investment, Mr Flowers noted that both public and private stakeholders in Kenya’s avocado sector must explore high-value new markets in North America and beyond.

This even as the US government slaps Kenya’s exports with a 10 per cent reciprocal tariff.

He said Kakuzi PLC is already mapping its route to the lucrative North American market to ensure its production, processing, and logistical system readiness if and when market access rights are secured.

“While China and India hold a latent potential, their current demand is still relatively low compared to the European market. As the largest consumer of avocados globally, the North American region must be considered a future target for Kenya’s exports. By working together, public and private sector stakeholders can ensure that Kenyan avocados reach new heights in the global market,” he said.

 He noted that in 2024, the USA consumed 1.3 million metric tonnes of avocados, compared to 0.9 million metric tonnes in Europe. Over 80 per cent of its avocados were sourced from Mexico. Therefore, he said, the North American market presents a significant opportunity for Kenya.

 Mr Flowers said, “as Kenyan avocado production continues to grow, commercial companies must collaborate with Kenyan government agencies to gain access to this lucrative market. A common strategy, focusing on compliance with regulations, market research, and strategic partnerships, will pave the way for successful market entry.”

Government and regulatory agencies such as the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS), he said, will need to sustain their agribusiness trade diplomacy focus to gain the necessary phytosanitary and related trade market access rights in North America.

The USA is already one of Kakuzi’s leading market destinations for edible macadamia kernels, alongside Japan and European markets. The recovery of the macadamia markets last year allowed Kakuzi to increase its sales in the USA, Japan and Europe markets to 971 tonnes of edible kernel, up from 563 tonnes in 2023.

Related Topics

Kakuzi PLC Avocado Export Kakuzi Avocado Market
.

Latest Stories

Court extends suspension of public debt audit taskforce
Court extends suspension of public debt audit taskforce
National
By Nancy Gitonga
3 mins ago
I will uphold media freedom, Broadcasting PS nominee Isaboke says
National
By Ronald Kipruto
14 mins ago
Keeping E coli disease at bay by in-laying flocks
Smart Harvest
By Dr Watson Messo
18 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Woman to repay husband Sh2.6m over failed deal
By Nancy Gitonga 6 hrs ago
Woman to repay husband Sh2.6m over failed deal
Golden exit: The perks awaiting Justin Muturi after dismissal from Cabinet
By Esther Nyambura 6 hrs ago
Golden exit: The perks awaiting Justin Muturi after dismissal from Cabinet
People's wrath: Ichung'wah, Kiunjuri face backlash during Ruto's Mt Kenya tour
By Julius Chepkwony 6 hrs ago
People's wrath: Ichung'wah, Kiunjuri face backlash during Ruto's Mt Kenya tour
How young Kenyans are enslaved in Myanmar's dark digital underworld
By Francis Ontomwa 3 days ago
How young Kenyans are enslaved in Myanmar's dark digital underworld
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved