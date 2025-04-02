Smelling opportunities beyond political and economic noise

Kenya’s economic landscape is often overshadowed by political instability and financial uncertainty. With an unemployment rate of 12.7 per cent and youth unemployment soaring to 67 per cent, aspiring entrepreneurs may feel discouraged by the seemingly insurmountable challenges ahead.

However, beneath these difficulties lie untapped opportunities waiting for bold, strategic thinkers to seize them. True entrepreneurship thrives in adversity—where others see obstacles, visionaries see opportunities.

In an ideal world, economies flourish, political climates remain stable, and business endeavours unfold seamlessly. However, as Sunny Bindra aptly observes, “A perfect world does not exist. Our messy, unpredictable, uncertain world is all we have.”

Accepting this reality is the first step towards thriving amidst uncertainty. Entrepreneurs who embrace imperfection, rather than resist it, are the ones who find success in adversity.

Political instability is often seen as a deterrent to business growth, with election cycles, policy shifts and governance challenges creating an unpredictable environment. However, history shows that businesses can still thrive in such climates by focusing on long-term strategies rather than short-term disruptions.

In past election years, businesses that adapted and found ways to insulate themselves from political noise continued to succeed.

Local entrepreneurs

For instance, despite political uncertainties, the demand for affordable housing in Kenya remains high.

While large well-connected suppliers dominate major construction contracts, local entrepreneurs can still tap into several areas within the housing ecosystem.

Many new homeowners require budget-friendly furniture, painting, tiling, and smart storage solutions, making specialised finishing services a lucrative venture.

As more affordable housing units emerge, property maintenance and management services, such as cleaning, waste management and rental unit oversight, will be in high demand.

Additionally, last-mile supply and logistics for construction materials can fill a major gap as contractors often need quick small-scale deliveries of essential supplies. On-demand skilled labour platforms connecting masons, plumbers, painters, and electricians to housing projects can also thrive, given the unpredictable nature of labor demands in construction.

Disruptions, whether technological, economic, or political, create room for new players to emerge. The Kenyan entrepreneurial space has witnessed multiple examples of businesses that redefined industries in times of adversity.

Mobile money services like M-Pesa, launched during a period of economic uncertainty, revolutionised financial transactions by providing an accessible and secure platform for digital payments.

Entrepreneurs who embraced this shift found ways to integrate mobile money into their businesses, from e-commerce to microfinance.

Innovation does not always require large capital—sometimes, it simply requires a shift in thinking. Identifying inefficiencies, simplifying processes and offering convenience have been the backbone of many successful businesses.

Entrepreneurs who pay attention to these pain points and develop innovative solutions will always have a market.

The business landscape is rapidly changing, and adaptability is the cornerstone of success. Entrepreneurs must integrate emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, and digital payment systems to enhance efficiency and customer experience.

Technology is no longer a luxury but a necessity for staying ahead. Networking also plays a pivotal role in business growth. Engaging with like-minded individuals, learning from industry experts, and building strong networks open doors to collaborations and new market insights. Organisations like 20X Entrepreneurs provide invaluable support to startups, offering training, mentorship, and investment opportunities. Entrepreneurship is more than an economic activity; it is a transformational journey. My personal experience—from corporate employment to founding and scaling businesses—has shown me that beyond financial rewards, the true fulfillment of entrepreneurship lies in creating impact.

Cash flow struggles

The entrepreneurial path is not for the faint-hearted. It requires mental toughness, resilience, and an unwavering belief in one’s vision.

There will be setbacks—cash flow struggles, self-doubt, and market resistance—but overcoming these hurdles is what separates those who merely dream from those who build enduring legacies.

One of the biggest lessons I learned was that political instability should not dictate business decisions. Instead of waiting for the ‘perfect’ time, I chose to innovate and keep moving forward.

This resilience helped me expand my business during a period of economic uncertainty, proving that business growth is possible despite political noise.

Perfection is an illusion, and waiting for ideal conditions can lead to missed opportunities. By embracing the world’s inherent unpredictability and viewing challenges as catalysts for innovation, entrepreneurs can uncover prospects that others might overlook.

In Kenya’s evolving landscape, those who adapt and remain vigilant to emerging opportunities will not only survive but thrive. By focusing on problem-solving, leveraging market disruptions, embracing innovation, and learning from established businesses, entrepreneurs can navigate and excel in unpredictable environments.

The writer is the CEO, 20X Entrepreneur