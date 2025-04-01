The Standard

Kenya launches Africa's first hybrid vehicle battery lab

By Esther Nyambura | 5h ago

Sammy Wanjema, MD Cars Kenya Limited and Hitoshi Kitamura, The Director Japanese Vehicle Service Centre. [Courtesy]

Kenyans seeking eco-friendly vehicles now have access to Africa's first hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) battery laboratory in Nairobi.

The facility, launched by Japan’s Vehicle Service Centre (JVSC) in partnership with Cars Kenya Ltd, will provide essential services such as battery testing, analysis and reconditioning to support the growing demand for hybrid vehicles in the country.

HEV batteries typically last for 10 years, and many imported vehicles arrive with only a few years of battery life remaining.

This new facility ensures Kenyan car owners have local access to the necessary support to maintain their vehicles.

Sam Wanjema, Managing Director and Founder of Cars Kenya Ltd, highlighted that nearly 50 percent of cars on Japanese roads today are hybrids.

 “The hybrid era has come with green energy benefits to the environment,” he said, noting the positive environmental impact of reduced emissions from hybrid cars.

Hitoshi Kitamura, a Japanese automotive expert, confirmed Kenya’s readiness to support the growing hybrid vehicle market.

“The launch of the first hybrid vehicle battery laboratory in Africa is a great milestone,” he noted.

This comes as Kenya’s electric vehicle (EV) market continues to grow, with around 350 registered EVs. Between February and June 2023, the number of EVs increased by 729 units.

In addition, companies are investing in infrastructure such as solar-powered charging stations, which can reduce operational costs.

Kenya is now among the countries seeing an uptick in electric vehicle adoption, with the global Electric Vehicle Outlook 2024 noting encouraging progress in emerging markets.

