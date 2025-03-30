Sustainability core to future of Africa insurance industry

Philip Lopokoiyit, Chairman, Nairobi Declaration on Sustainable Insurance, and ICEA Lion Group CEO. [Courtesy]

Sustainability has transitioned from a mere buzzword to a strategic necessity for businesses worldwide.

For Africa’s insurance sector, traditionally seen as conservative, embracing sustainability is not optional, it’s critical for survival and relevance. As climate change intensifies, leaving devastating impacts on communities and economies, the role of African insurers in championing sustainability has never been more vital.

Incorporating Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles is not just about meeting regulatory requirements; it is a moral imperative and a pathway to building long-term resilience and growth.

The insurance industry must respond proactively to the challenges posed by climate change. The continent faces disproportionate impacts, including economic vulnerabilities, environmental degradation, and social instability. These challenges give insurers a unique opportunity to drive resilience by embedding ESG principles into their core operations.

From underwriting policies to developing innovative products that align with sustainable goals, African insurers have the potential to reshape the industry while contributing to a healthier planet.

From April 2-4, the Nairobi Declaration on Sustainable Insurance (NDSI) will host the inaugural Africa Sustainable Insurance Summit in Accra, Ghana.

This milestone event provides a platform to amplify the importance of sustainability within the insurance sector. Bringing together stakeholders across the continent, the summit will foster meaningful dialogue and collaboration to address emerging ESG challenges.

The NDSI’s vision is to see Africa prosper sustainably, with a resilient insurance sector driving this change. What began as a commitment by African insurance leaders to support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has grown into a transformative movement.

Today, over 200 signatories in 36 countries are aligning their strategies with sustainability principles. The impacts of climate change are undeniably urgent. Insurers must adapt quickly to this evolving landscape to mitigate risks and support sustainable development.

Innovative approaches, such as the creation of insurance products for renewable energy projects, demonstrate the power of the industry to unlock green investments while encouraging sustainable practices.

To tackle the multifaceted challenges associated with ESG, insurers need to push boundaries with innovation. By thinking beyond traditional insurance, the African sector can drive impactful change. For instance, insurance products tailored to support renewable energy projects are game-changers. These solutions mitigate risks in early-stage projects, unlock investment, and promote green energy adoption.

This commitment to innovation is not limited to energy. Across sectors, the development of ESG-centric insurance products fosters accountability and encourages clients to adopt sustainable practices.

The industry’s efforts not only address pressing challenges but also demonstrate its ability to lead in creating solutions for the future.

Progress in sustainability cannot be achieved in isolation; collaboration is key. NDSI provides a platform to unite players in the insurance sector under a shared vision. By fostering partnerships, driving capacity-building initiatives, and creating learning opportunities, the declaration accelerates the adoption of sustainability principles across the continent.

- The writer is the Chairman, the Nairobi Declaration on Sustainable Insurance, and ICEA Lion Group CEO

The upcoming summit serves as an excellent opportunity to showcase advancements in sustainable insurance practices.

It will bring together regulators, insurers, investors, and other stakeholders to engage in impactful conversations. These interactions are instrumental in building the frameworks necessary to embed ESG principles into the insurance ecosystem.

Engaging Stakeholders for Impact Transparency, accountability, and stakeholder engagement form the backbone of sustainability efforts.

To build trust and credibility, insurers must actively involve all key stakeholders, including regulators, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), investors, and communities, in their journey.

Robust data collection systems to track ESG performance and ensure alignment with global standards are essential. These systems enable insurers to measure progress, set ambitious targets, and communicate achievements.

By fostering a culture of transparency, the African insurance sector positions itself as a global leader in advancing sustainable practices.

The African insurance industry stands at a critical juncture where integrating ESG principles can redefine its future.

By fostering innovation, embracing collaboration, and building resilience, insurers have the power to transform not just their industry but the continent. Sustainability is no longer a choice; it is the path forward for creating a prosperous, equitable, and resilient Africa.

The Africa Sustainable Insurance Summit offers a unique platform to celebrate achievements, forge partnerships, and underscore the essential role of insurance in advancing Africa’s sustainability goals.

It is a call to action for stakeholders across the continent to join this transformative journey and work toward a better future.

Together, the industry can unlock the potential for meaningful impact, drive progress, and build a legacy of sustainability that will benefit generations to come.