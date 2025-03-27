KDC partners with private firm to set up steam plant

Kenya Development Corporation and T imber Treatment International Ltd during the launch of the steam plant, on March 26, 2025. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya’s green industrialisation bid has received a boost with the commissioning of a steam plant in Dandora, Nairobi.

The facility, set up through a partnership between Kenya Development Corporation (KDC) and private firm Timber Treatment International, will integrate biomass-based steam production, reducing carbon emissions and reliance on fossil fuels.

The financing of the plant has been facilitated through KDC’s collaboration with the Export-Import Bank of India.

Speaking during the commissioning event in Nairobi, KDC Chairman Sakwa Bunyasi said the State firm remains steadfast in supporting enterprises that align with Kenya’s Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

He was flanked by KDC Director General Norah Ratemo, alongside Timber Treatment officials. “The launch of this steam plant demonstrates our collective dedication to industrial transformation, environmental conservation, and job creation,” Bunyasi said. The newly commissioned plant integrates biomass-based steam production, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, cutting carbon emissions and enhancing operational efficiency.

The project also incorporates advanced Vapour Absorption Machine chillers, leading to substantial energy savings and reduced industrial electricity demand.

Ratemo reaffirmed KDC’s focus on financing projects that drive green industrialisation. “KDC’s investment in Timber Treatment aligns with Kenya’s energy transition goals, ensuring industries have access to cost-effective, eco-friendly solutions. The reduction of over 7.3 million kilogrammes of carbon emissions annually and power savings exceeding 3.4 million units are remarkable achievements that highlight the impact of sustainable investments,” she noted.

The steam plant also supports Kenya’s manufacturing ecosystem by providing energy solutions for key industrial players such as New Kenya Cooperative Creameries. The investment is expected to bolster employment opportunities according to the General Manager, Daisy Kiplagat.