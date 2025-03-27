Affordable housing, markets give a new lease of life to the countryside

Nanyuki Affordable Housing project is expected to meet the housing demand in the region, on March 22, 2025. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

The majority of the affordable housing projects initiated by the government across the Mt Kenya region are nearing completion.

Despite criticism over the implementation of the multi-million-shilling housing programmes, reports indicate the units are overbooked.

These are some of the projects that President William Ruto on a tour of Mt Kenya region, will inspect. The projects that have impressed the public are in Nanyuki, Gichugu and Makeji, with hundreds of people having booked them through the Boma Yangu portal. In Nanyuki town, the housing programme with 200 units is 95 per cent complete. It is reported to be overbooked with the government working on launching the second phase.

Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu who on Tuesday inspected the affordable housing units, said once complete, they will provide quality, accessible houses for residents.

“This project is a game changer as more people will get houses, and completion of Nanyuki market under construction, set to enhance trade and support small businesses,” said Irungu.

According to Peter Muruthii, a real estate player in Nanyuki, there is huge demand for shelter in the fast-growing town. The bringing of the 200 units is a relief for the majority of the public servants and others forced to seek shelter at far distances from their places of work.

Trade opportunities

Muruthi notes that the construction of affordable houses by the government, despite condemnation by a section of residents, will be celebrated in the years to come, owing to the influx of people into the countryside. "An additional 200 new units in Nanyuki town will boost trade opportunities. Nanyuki town has a shortage of decent houses, as many of the inventors are faced with difficulties in building,” said Muruthi.

Central Director in charge of Affordable Housing Programme Albert Gakuru, also said the project is in the final stages and the majority of Kenyans have booked the houses.

Gakuru noted that the projects in Nanyuki, Gichugu and Makeji areas are nearing completion, appreciating the cooperation accorded to the contractors by the neighbours.

“The projects have provided the youth with labour that brought to an end the criminal activities that prevailed,” said Gakuru.

In Murang’a, there are 14 Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) markets and two modern markets, Kangari, which is 95 per cent complete, and the ongoing Muthithi, adds Gakuru.

In Gichugu constituency, the contractor is working on the final touches. He says the project has uplifted the status of the Kianyaga market.

Kangema MP Peter Kihungi said they benefited from two ESP markets at Kanyenya ini and Karugia markets, amounting to Sh100 million.

“The government has funded major irrigation programmes, namely Kairi and Kiwambogo that will serve parts of Iyego and Kanyenya ini respectively,” said Kihungi. He adds that Kangema was yet to launch the affordable housing programme.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga said the housing and ESP market programmes, once complete, will transform the country.

“The government is working towards improving the living standards of the citizens through transformative programmes,” said Mr Hinga.