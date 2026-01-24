Seven suspects detained, 150 phones recovered in DCI operation

DCI officers in Nairobi mounted an intelligence led operation targeting receivers of stolen mobile phones and other electronic devices. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

At least seven suspects have been arrested and dozens of stolen electronic gadgets recovered following an intelligence-led operation by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sleuths on Friday 23.

The operation targeted receivers of stolen mobile phones, technicians involved in illegal refurbishment and flashing of devices, and Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operators facilitating the transportation of the gadgets to neighbouring countries, mainly Uganda.

During the operation, detectives recovered 150 assorted mobile phones, 16 tablets, and six laptops.

According to the DCI boss Mohamed Amin, the operation targeted receivers of the stolen mobile phones, technicians involved in illegal refurbishment and flashing of gadgets.

"These are the people who provide lucrative black market for stolen mobile phones and other electronic devices whereby they make payments upon delivery," he said.

At the center of the syndicate, he said, is Nambajwe Zaina alias Aisha Nalubanga or Zainab, a Ugandan national suspected to be the prime link between the receivers in Kenya and the buyers in Uganda.

Amin said she was arrested alongside Kalyowo Sam, also a Ugandan national, at Shauri Moyo whereby a search was conducted at her residential house where 75 assorted mobile phone gadgets were recovered.

Another suspect, James Mwangi Gachoka, he said, was arrested at his shop located at Tusker House along Ronald Ngala Street where 16 tablets and 19 mobile phone gadgets were recovered.

Mwangi is also accused of coordinating with drivers who transport the consignment to Uganda.

Samuel Sifuna Simiyu, a loader at Starways Express, Amin noted, was arrested for allegedly facilitating the transportation of the stolen phones using specific drivers.

Abonyo Adhiambo Mourine was arrested in Ngumba Estate in possession of two phones and two laptops, while additional phone components were recovered from her shop along Tom Mboya Street.

And Kelvin Kuria Wanjera and Mike Ngugi Mwaura were also arrested in separate locations, with officers recovering dozens of phones and a laptop.

"Some of the mobile phones recovered their operation systems had been interfered with through flashing and restoring factory settings while some of the gadgets still contained details of the original owners who they were stolen from,"

Others, he noted, were dismantled and sold as parts which makes it difficult in tracing them despite efforts by officers to investigate reported cases.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned in court as investigations continue to unearth the cross-border theft network.

A victim, Jane Magoma, who recovered her phone among the stolen items, expressed excitement, while narrating how she lost it in the hands of "unsuspicious customers."

"Three female customers approached. They looked very neat and well-dressed, like they genuinely wanted to buy clothes," she said.

"One was checking prices, another was taking children’s clothes, another was asking about first-hand clothes. Within 5 minutes I realised by phone was missing" added Magoma.

She urged the public to be vigilant and to report to the police whenever they encounter similar incidents.