Travel industry players call for policies to strengthen payment systems

Kenya Association Of Travel Agents Chairperson Joseph Kithitu during the Kenya travel industry payments summit 2025. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Key players in the travel and fintech sectors have urged regulatory bodies including the Central Bank of Kenya, Kenya Revenue Authority, and Competition Authority of Kenya to refine policies to provide a secure and inclusive digital payment ecosystem.

Speaking at the Kenya Travel Industry Payment Summit (KTRIPS) 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya Association of Travel Agents (Kata) chief executive Nicanor Sabula emphasised the growing role of digital payments in the travel industry.

“Payment systems are no longer just about processing transactions; they have become integral to enhancing customer experiences, driving business growth, and ensuring security in an increasingly digital landscape,” he said.

He said KTRIPS 2025 builds on the success of its inaugural edition by focusing on practical steps to adopt smart payment technologies across the industry. According to the International Air Transport Association, Kenya accounted for 2.67 per cent of total Middle East and Africa air travel sales in 2024, generating $566.8 million (Sh73 billion) in gross ticket sales, a 2.11 per cent increase from the previous year.

This translates to millions of digital transactions annually, underscoring the need for secure and efficient payment systems. CBK deputy director of Digital Payment Services Division Juanita Omanga, representing CBK governor Kamau Thugge, noted Kenya’s global leadership in digital payments.

“Kenya has been at the forefront of this shift, with mobile money services enhancing financial inclusion and simplifying payments. “Digital innovations like QR payments, buy-now-pay-later options, and real-time cross-border payments are reshaping the travel experience,” she said.

However, Omanga also acknowledged persistent challenges, including digital fraud and phishing scams, cross-border payment delays and regulatory gaps in emerging payment technologies.

Despite these hurdles, she remained optimistic, emphasising the need for continuous innovation, strategic partnerships, and a strong regulatory framework to build a secure, efficient, and inclusive payment ecosystem. As Kenya’s travel industry continues to grow, stakeholders are urging stronger collaboration between fintech firms, travel companies, and regulators to enhance security and compliance in digital payments.

They are also advocating for the wider adoption of smart payment technologies, including blockchain, AI-driven fraud detection, and biometric authentication, to improve efficiency and security.