The power of values in driving organisational performance

What makes an organisation truly excel? Is it cutting-edge technology, innovative strategies, or a highly skilled workforce?

While these elements are undeniably important, there’s a deeper, often overlooked factor that fuels long-term success: organisational values.

A month ago, I was part of a committee that proposed changes to how we measure performance at work. One suggestion was to remove “organisational values” from our key performance indicators. The argument was that values are subjective and difficult to quantify.

However, our CEO offered a different perspective. He emphasised that while technical skills are critical, an individual’s attitude and values are equally important. His feedback resonated deeply with me.

Values are universal. They shape how we treat colleagues, handle challenges, and interactions with customers. Values bring out the ‘Utu’ (humanity) in individuals, fostering a culture of honesty, teamwork, and respect.

Honesty is a simple but powerful value. Being honest is about being reliable and acting with integrity. Whether it’s showing up to work on time, putting in a full day’s effort, being transparent with colleagues and clients, honesty builds trust - and trust is the foundation of any successful team or company.

Every day presents an opportunity to be honest, and we are our own best judges in this regard.

Another critical value is continuous learning. While expertise, technical knowledge, skills, and experience, get us hired, it’s the commitment to lifelong learning that keeps us relevant.

Learning shouldn’t stop at formal education. We can continually improve by reading, obtaining professional certifications, seeking mentorship, and staying updated with industry trends. The most successful individuals and organisations never stop learning.

Agility is about being adaptable - the ability to move quickly and easily. While we may start our day with a clear plan, unexpected priorities from managers or clients often require us to change our plans. The ability to change course and self-correct, re-prioritise and focus on urgent matters is what defines truly agility.

In the service industry, customers expect swift responses and solutions. In today’s fast-paced world, agility also means embracing new tools and technologies that make work more efficient.

The first time I wore a suit to work, someone jokingly asked if I was attending a wedding. How we dress reflects our brand and self-respect. Respect is something that we all appreciate, and interactions with respectful people are always pleasant. It is reflected in both big and small actions.

For instance, showing up to meetings on time isn’t just about punctuality – it’s about valuing other people’s time, starting meetings promptly, and actively listening. A culture of respect makes any workplace or community a better place to be.

No one achieves success alone. Teamwork is what drives success. Some people tend to work alone throughout their careers, while others rise to leadership roles. The ability to collaborate, support colleagues, and work towards shared goals is what makes the difference.

Being a team player isn’t just about helping others – it’s also about creating opportunities for yourself. So, are you a team player? Do you collaborate with others in getting things done? What would your peers say about your team spirit?

However, it is important to distinguish between values and beliefs. Values reflect what we consider important, while beliefs are the assumptions we hold to be true based on our experiences.

For example, two people may value creativity, but their beliefs about how to achieve it may differ - one might believe creativity thrives in quiet contemplation, while the other believes it flourishes through interaction with others. In this way, the same value can be pursued differently depending on individual beliefs.

Ultimately, the success of any organisation isn’t just about skills or strategies, it’s about how well its employees embody their values. It’s one thing to talk about values, but it’s another to live them every day. When employees align their values with an organisation’s core principles, they create a strong, cohesive culture that drives performance and long-term success. Values have the power to unite.

So, what makes this place “run so well?” The answer lies in its values. It’s the people who choose to show up with honesty, adaptability, respect, and teamwork every single day.

The writer is general manager, operations in the Managed Medical Care Division, Minet Kenya