Why every entrepreneur needs an exit strategy and how to create one

Businessman in concrete room looking on door in form key with light. Motivation and startup concept.[Courtesy]

How can we be talking about starting a business and already discussing how to exit? It may seem counterintuitive, but having a well-defined exit strategy from the beginning is one of the most crucial steps an entrepreneur can take.

When you enter a building, one of the first safety measures is knowing where the exits are. The same logic applies to business — your entry strategy may be exciting, but your exit strategy is just as essential.

In fact, in many places, fire departments won’t approve a building permit unless the exits are clearly marked. If we require clarity on exits for safety in a physical space, why wouldn’t we require the same for our businesses?

Tony Robbins, a renowned entrepreneur and strategist, often emphasizes that “success without fulfillment is the ultimate failure.” The same principle applies to business — growth without a plan for a smooth transition can leave years of effort wasted. An exit strategy gives entrepreneurs the power to dictate how they leave their business, instead of being forced out by circumstances.

Understand why an exit strategy matters

An exit strategy isn’t just about leaving — it’s about maximizing value. The right plan allows you to:

Sell at peak value: A business with a clear transition plan is more attractive to investors or buyers.

Protect your financial future: Ensuring you have the financial stability to transition smoothly.

Maintain business continuity: A structured exit helps employees, clients and stakeholders navigate the change.

Avoid rushed decisions: Without a plan, entrepreneurs may be forced to sell under unfavorable conditions.

At Co-working Smart, I structured my business with an exit strategy in mind from the start. This meant automating operations, building a strong leadership team and ensuring multiple revenue streams. The result? A business that runs efficiently, whether I am involved daily or not, making it an attractive asset for potential buyers.

Identify the right exit strategy for you

Different entrepreneurs have different goals, and the right exit plan depends on your vision. Here are the most common strategies:

Selling to an investor or competitor: If your business has strong growth potential, investors or competitors may be willing to acquire it.

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A): Partnering with another company can provide a structured exit while ensuring continuity.

Passing it to family or employees: Transitioning leadership to a trusted successor can keep the business legacy intact.

Going public (IPO): While rare, taking a company public offers high financial returns but comes with regulatory complexities.

Gradual step-back (owner buyout): Some entrepreneurs prefer a phased transition, selling shares over time while remaining involved.

Build your business to be exit-ready

Your business should serve you — not the other way around. That means creating a company that functions independently from you. If your business depends entirely on your daily involvement, it’s not truly valuable to potential buyers.

Document all processes: A business reliant on undocumented knowledge isn’t scalable.

Develop strong leadership: Jim Collins, in Good to Great, stresses the importance of putting the right people in the right seats. If you build a team that can operate without you, your business will be far more attractive to investors.

Diversify revenue streams: A predictable and stable cash flow makes a company far easier to sell.

Strengthen financial health: Clean financial records and consistent profitability are crucial. Research from Harvard Business Review shows that companies with standardized financial practices achieve higher valuations.

Determine your financial freedom number

Business owners don’t have traditional retirement plans. That means you must define what financial freedom looks like for you. Is it $5 million (Sh645 million)? $10 million(Sh1.29 billion)? More? The number varies for each entrepreneur, but knowing your target helps shape your decisions today.

Most successful entrepreneurs reach this financial goal through:

Consistent, well-managed cash withdrawals (pró-labore), ensuring financial stability over time.

Forming leaders and successors who will continue running the business while you collect returns.

Selling the business outright at a high valuation when the time is right.

The key is ensuring that when you reach your financial freedom number, you can choose whether to continue working, not because you have to, but because you want to.

Execute your exit strategy with confidence

A well-structured exit doesn’t happen overnight. It requires a clear, strategic approach. Set a clear timeline and define when and how you plan to transition.

Prepare stakeholders: Employees, partners and investors should not be blindsided.

Optimise for tax efficiency: Work with financial and legal experts to avoid unnecessary tax burdens.

Negotiate wisely: A strong exit plan gives you leverage, ensuring the best terms possible.

At Coworking Smart, I made it a point to structure deals where I still had the option to remain involved in an advisory role post-exit. This allowed for a smooth transition and ensured the company continued thriving.

The most successful entrepreneurs think about the endgame from the very beginning. As Peter Drucker famously said, “If you’re not number one or number two in what you’re doing, you should reconsider your strategy.” Winning in business isn’t just about surviving day-to-day — it’s about having a clear long-term vision that ensures financial success and a fulfilling life.

I’ve seen too many entrepreneurs work hard for decades, only to find themselves still grinding in old age because they never set an exit plan. That’s not freedom.

True entrepreneurial success means building something valuable, then stepping back on your own terms.

Your business should serve you, not the other way around. Work hard, but also work smart. Define where you’re going, structure your exit strategy today, and when the time comes, you’ll be in control of your legacy and financial future.

Founders who plan their exit from the start are significantly more likely to secure a profitable and smooth transition. Don’t leave your future to chance — take control now, and build a business that works for you.