Sudan bans importation of Kenyan products for hosting RSF

RSF deputy commander Major Gen Abdul Rahim Hamdan Dagalo(centre) with SPLM-N Leader Abdel Aziz Al-Hilu(left) and Fadlallah Burma(right), the leader of Sudan's National Umma Party (NUP) at KICC, Nairobi on February 18, 2025[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Sudan has suspended the importation of all Kenyan products in protest of Nairobi’s move to host the Rapid Support Forces.

Following a directive issued on Thursday, March 13, by Sudan’s Ministry of Trade and Supply, the importation has been suspended immediately.

“The import of all products coming from the State of Kenya through all ports, crossings, airports and outlets is suspended, effective from this date until further notice,” Acting Minister Omar Mohamed said.

The action taken, based on recommendations by the cabinet committee, followed a move by the Kenyan government to host the RSF and its allies on several occasions.

On the latest event, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu, factions of the Revolutionary Front, the National Umma Party, and several other political entities signed a charter to form a parallel government in Nairobi.

Sudan has accused Kenya of hostility, citing a violation of principles of good neighbourliness.

“Hosting leaders of the terrorist RSF militia and allowing them to conduct political and propaganda activities constitutes an endorsement of and complicity in these heinous crimes," the Sudan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“Equally, this action by the Kenyan government not only violates the principles of good neighbourliness but also contravenes the pledges Kenya has made at the highest levels not to allow hostile activities against Sudan to be carried out on its soil."

According to trade data, Sudan is the tenth-largest importer of Kenyan tea globally and the second-largest African importer of the product.

Data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC) shows Kenya exported $48.2 million of goods to Sudan in 2023.