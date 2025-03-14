Internet usage on the up amid safety concerns

There were 22.71 million internet users in Kenya at the start of 2024, with internet penetration standing at 40.8 per cent, according to new official data.

The the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) in data released yesterday to mark Safer Internet Day, a total of 66.04 million cellular mobile connections were active in Kenya in 2024, equivalent to 118.7 per cent of the total population.

Safer Internet Day is marked annually on February 11. The day is a global initiative dedicated to promoting the safe and positive use of digital technology, especially for children and youth.

This year’s global theme was “Too good to be true?” aimed to engage users in discussions around internet safety.

Locally, CA hosted a Safer Internet Day forum under the theme “Empowering Digital Transformation: Amplifying Technical Tools for a Safer Online World.” Principal Secretary State Department of Broadcasting and Telecommunications Edward Kisiang’ani said a safe online space is critical in building a digital economy.

“In an age where the Internet has become an integrated part of our lives, empowering us with knowledge, connecting us across continents and enabling economic opportunities. It is vital that we ensure this space remains safe, inclusive, and empowering to everyone, especially children,” he said.

“Ensuring online safety for internet users is paramount to the achievement of a digital superhighway and the creative economy, a key pillar of the government’s bottom-up economic transformation, which is aimed at leveraging technology and creativity to drive economic growth, job creation and innovation.” CA Director-General David Mugonyi said Kenya is ranked by the International Telecommunications Union as a tier-one country in the Global Cyber Security Index. “This ranking measures the commitment of a country to cyber security,” he said. The 2019 Census established that internet usage stood at 22.7 per cent nationally, In urban areas internet usage stood at 42.6 per cent and in rural areas, it was 13.8 per cent.

Internet usage has risen since to about 40 per cent nationally currently. The mobile service coverage in the country stands at 96.4 per cent, which according to CA indicates there are people to whom the internet is available but are not using it creating a usage gap of 56.4 per cent.

This usage gap is largely due to barriers like affordability, accessibility where they lack access devices, electricity or slow speeds etc, lack of relevant content, lack of digital skills and knowledge and lastly safety and security online.