Kingdom Bank, Canon Group unveil 'Faidi Dada' motor cover for women

Cannon Group Head of Actuarial Jocelynn Tumwet, Kingdom Bank MD Mburu, Carolyne Muriuki and Cannon Group Senior Underwriting Manager Margaret Karangatha, Kingdom Bank Board Chair, during the launch of Faidi Dada Motor Cover, in Nairobi, on March 8, 2025. [Courtesy]

Kingdom Bank has partnered with Cannon Group to unveil the ‘Faidi Dada’ motor cover, an insurance solution aimed at addressing the needs of female drivers.

The announcement was made during a customer event that coincided with International Women’s Day and the first anniversary of the Faidi Dada banking package, which is designed for women.

The Faidi Dada Motor Cover enhances existing services for over 6,000 women by providing comprehensive protection for both personal and commercial vehicles.

Anthony Mburu, Managing Director of Kingdom Bank, said the cover includes features tailored to women, such as coverage for handbag contents, accommodation support in case of an accident, and protection against political violence, terrorism, and sabotage.

According to Mburu, the cover also incorporates a life protection element to support clients and their beneficiaries in unforeseen circumstances.

“We are introducing the Faidi Dada Motor Cover as part of our commitment to empower women and support community development. This product is designed to assist women in managing their safety and financial needs,” he said during the announcement.

His sentiments were echoed by Jocelynn Tumwet, Head of Actuarial at Cannon Group, who, while noting the insurer's nearly 60-year history said Canon Group was pleased to collaborate with Kingdom Bank on the Faidi Dada Motor Cover to enhance security and confidence for women drivers.

The launch underscores Kingdom Bank’s ongoing efforts to promote financial inclusion and support women across Kenya.

Kingdom Bank operates 23 branches nationwide and provides a range of digital banking services, including mobile and internet banking solutions.

The bank focuses on supporting the financial growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with tailored and accessible solutions.