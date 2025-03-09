How HR can support change in the digital age

The Human Resources field has undergone significant evolution to adapt to changing needs of the workplace. A pertinent example is illustrated by Elon Musk’s recent initiative to recruit skilled software engineers for his ‘everything app.’

He requested applicants to submit portfolios of their best code, explicitly stating that traditional qualifications, such as educational background or professional affiliations, would not be prioritised. This approach signals a cultural shift in recruitment practices, wherein employers increasingly value skills and talent over conventional credentials. This trend was further accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which provided numerous job seekers with the opportunity to enhance their skills through online learning platforms. Consequently, the contemporary workforce has begun to prioritise alignment with personal values and goals over traditional role classifications, whether in blue-collar or white-collar sectors. The Top Employer Institute characterises this transformation as the rise of “new-collar” jobs, which blend technical expertise typically associated with blue-collar occupations with the adaptability and digital skills demanded in today’s job market.

Historically, Human Resources has categorised positions into distinct groups: white-collar roles, which encompass clerical, administrative, managerial, and executive positions, and blue-collar jobs found in agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and similar industries. However, these classifications are undergoing substantial change, particularly in light of the considerable market shifts prompted by the rise of hybrid work models and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). This necessitates a reassessment of traditional perspectives. Absa Bank Kenya serves as an example of this adaptive approach, having been recognised as a top employer for four consecutive years. The institution encourages its employees to enhance their digital capabilities and embrace flexible work arrangements. This strategy has resulted in high levels of employee retention, especially in the post-pandemic period.

The bank’s Hybrid working model allows for departments to tailor implementation to meet the needs of customers, the business cycles and specific needs of employees, supported by substantial investments in advanced digital technologies. As of 2023, approximately 50 per cent of employees at Absa Kenya were able to work remotely. Such flexible work arrangements have proven particularly beneficial for working mothers and care givers contributing to a higher level of employees’ motivation. They have also enhanced the focus on employee wellness. Increasingly, employee well-being has emerged as a focal point, with the potential to enhance overall performance and responsiveness. In the context of digital transformation, it is critical to achieve a balance between work, life, and well-being, as research indicates that greater flexibility within the workplace can significantly reduce the risk of burnout.

Organisations can promote employee well-being through a variety of initiatives, such as implementing mental health and stress management programs. These programmes can empower employees with essential coping mechanisms to address the anxiety.

Looking ahead, digital transformations will continue to be commonplace in organisations. Human Capital functions will be required to build capability to support employees to navigate these transformations. Renowned researcher, Peter Senge, once said, “People don’t resist change. They resist being changed!”. This underscores the importance of involving employees in the change process to foster a sense of ownership and acceptance.

