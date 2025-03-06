Kenyan investors urged to tap into China's tech and industrial expertise

A visitor takes photo in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Oct 30, 2023. Located in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, Chongqing has continuously built itself into a significant ecological barrier. [Xinhua]

Chongqing, China’s southwestern industrial powerhouse, is opening its doors to Kenyan and African investors, offering a wealth of expertise in technology, automotive manufacturing, and urban planning.

Known for its robust industrial base and leadership in automotive manufacturing, Chongqing is home to major players like Changan Automobile, one of China’s largest car manufacturers and a pioneer in electric vehicle production.

The city’s success in integrating advanced technology into its industries makes it an ideal partner for African nations looking to modernize their economies and infrastructure.

As Africa positions itself as the next global growth frontier, with a rapidly expanding market for electric vehicles (EVs), Chongqing officials say they are eager to strengthen ties with the continent, particularly in sectors like mass transit, urban development, and EV infrastructure.

Chongqing's mayor, Hu Henghua, flanked by other top city officials, stated on Thursday that the city is open for business and collaboration with local investors.

Africa’s demand for electric vehicles is on the rise, driven by urbanization, environmental concerns, and the need for sustainable transportation solutions.

Countries like Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria are increasingly exploring EV adoption as part of their climate goals and economic development plans. However, the continent faces challenges such as limited infrastructure, high costs, and a lack of local manufacturing capabilities.

Analysts say this is where Chongqing could step in, with city officials recognizing their extensive experience in EV production and infrastructure development as a vital resource for African nations. Chongqing's Mayor Hu Henghua during a press briefing on March 5, 2025. [Brian Ngugi, Standard]

By sharing technology, expertise, and investment, Chongqing believes it can help African countries like Kenya build the necessary frameworks to support EV adoption, from charging stations to local assembly plants. The collaboration could also extend beyond the automotive sector. The city is recognized for its leadership in urban planning and mass transit systems, boasting one of the world’s longest monorail networks and innovative solutions for managing its sprawling metropolitan area.

African cities like Nairobi, which are grappling with rapid urbanization and traffic congestion, could greatly benefit from Chongqing’s expertise in developing efficient and sustainable public transportation systems.

For African investors, Chongqing offers a gateway to cutting-edge technology and industrial know-how. Joint ventures in EV manufacturing, infrastructure development, and urban planning could create win-win scenarios, fostering economic growth in Africa while expanding Chongqing’s global influence.

With the advent of AI technologies, Kenya could see improvements in the management of public amenities, such as water and sewerage systems, ensuring efficient service provision.