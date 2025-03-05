Huawei bets on AI-centric network solutions to help carriers tap AI opportunities

Huawei senior management team during the unveiling of its AI-centric network solution designed to help carriers seize emerging AI opportunities in Barcelona, Spain, on March 4, 2025. [Patrick Vidija, Standard]

Huawei has unveiled its AI-centric network solution designed to help carriers seize emerging AI opportunities.

Yang Chaobin, Huawei's Director of the Board and CEO of the ICT Business Group, stated that the rise of high-quality, low-cost, and open-source AI models will drive innovation across various applications, accelerating the transition to an intelligent world.

Speaking on Tuesday at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Mr Yang said that advancements in AI will transform society on three levels; enabling a truly personalized experience for consumers, driving intelligent collaboration within organizations, and laying the foundation for more inclusive intelligence for all.

He noted that while evolving technology and increasingly diverse application scenarios present unprecedented growth opportunities, they also demand more from network infrastructure.

To capitalize on these opportunities, Mr Yang emphasized that carriers must achieve significant breakthroughs in network bandwidth, latency, coverage, and operations and maintenance (O&M).

"Huawei's AI-centric network solution is designed to address these needs. It revolutionizes network capabilities to enable all-domain connectivity, drives a shift towards application-oriented O&M, and reshapes telecom service and business models to fully leverage AI-driven opportunities," said Mr. Yang.

With deeper collaboration between AI and networks, he explained, carriers will be able to optimise resource orchestration for routing, bandwidth, and other critical aspects. This will ensure intelligent applications benefit from universal network access, ultra-high uplink and downlink speeds, and service-level agreement (SLA) assurance.

"Advances in AI applications will introduce more complex service scenarios and diverse experience requirements. This will require a shift from traditional, resource-oriented network O&M to a more application-oriented approach," said Mr Yang.

He noted that Huawei's Telecom Foundation Model supports predictive and proactive O&M, experience optimization based on application-level awareness, and tailored, fine-grained operations. These enhancements will allow carriers to significantly improve network O&M efficiency while elevating user experience.

At the individual user level, Mr Yang said AI-centric networks can deliver optimized experiences for various AI scenarios by assigning precise levels of bandwidth, latency, and reliability.

"At the organizational level, AI-centric networks can overcome bottlenecks in capacity and response times configured for person-to-person interactions, evolving networks to support person-to-agent and even agent-to-agent interactivity. At the societal level, these networks will enable ubiquitous connectivity, accelerating AI adoption in public services such as education and healthcare and creating more inclusive value for communities worldwide," he said.

Mr Yang emphasized that evolving experience requirements will allow carriers to explore new business models that go beyond traditional traffic-based monetization.

"AI-centric networks will enable carriers to shift from monetizing traffic alone to monetizing the experience itself. This will unlock the full potential of connectivity and open up new revenue streams," he said.

He urged industry stakeholders to collaborate and drive innovation across the telecom sector.

"By exposing network capabilities, partnering with various industries, and engaging in scenario-specific innovation, we can maximize new growth opportunities in the AI era and move closer to a smarter, more intelligent future," said Mr Yang.