State hikes pest inspection charges at ports

Containers at the port of Mombasa. Kephis plans to introduce vessel and container inspection protocols to protect Kenya’s agriculture sector from pests and diseases and enhance international trade. [File, Standard]

Kenyans are set to pay more for imported goods following the introduction of charges for inspection of ships and containers at Mombasa port and border points to prevent the spread of pests and diseases from foreign countries.

Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (Kephis) on Wednesday announced that it will implement the vessel and container inspection charges from March 1, 2025, to enforce cleanliness.

Kephis managing director Theophilus Mutui said they will introduce the inspection to ensure that vessels and sea containers are clean and do not bring materials that harbour pests and disease-causing organisms from other countries.

Speaking at Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) yesterday, Prof Mutui said Kephis will charge Sh2,000 for each vessel and Sh500 for every 40-foot container.

He stressed that it is important to introduce the vessel and container inspection protocols to protect Kenya’s agriculture sector from pests and diseases and enhance international trade.

“This initiative is essential in protecting Kenya’s agricultural resources, ensuring compliance with international phyto-sanitary standards and fostering trade growth,” he stated.

The new fee will be imposed on maritime vessels, inbound and outbound containers while containers on transit and transshipment are exempted.

However, Kenya Ships Agents Association (KSAA) officials complained that the new inspection will cause delays at the port and lead to additional shipping costs that will be passed on to consumers.

KSAA vice chairman Auni Bhait and executive officer Elijah Mbaru noted that the inspection will waste time for ships and was a duplication since many other government agencies including the Port Health were already carrying out various inspections.

“We already incur a lot of expenses to hire people to clean containers at our depots and it is unnecessary to introduce more charges,” said Bhait.

But Mutui said the fees will support the efficient implementation of the inspection protocols, ensuring that was achievable and sustainable.

He argued that the measures are essential investments in safeguarding Kenya’s agricultural resources and bolstering trade efficiency.

“It is imperative to emphasise the shared responsibility we all have in achieving phyto-sanitary compliance. Shipping lines are legally obligated to ensure their vessels and containers are clean and free of contaminants before arrival and departure,” he noted.

He directed depot operators to clean empty containers for export to enforce the new regulations.

Mutui said Kephis will work with other agencies and use the ship notifications that are sent to the port 14 days prior to the arrivals of vessels to ensure there are no delays caused by the new inspection protocols at the port.

He also assured that Kephis has deployed more inspectors to speed up checks on ships and containers and enforce the safety regulations.

Mutui noted that the agency operates under a clear legal mandate established by the Kephis Act of 2012m the Plant Protect Act and legal notice 48 of 2009 to enforce phytosanitary measures to prevent the entry and spread of pests and contaminants into and out of Kenya.

“Inspection of sea vessels and containers is not just a national obligation but a legal requirement. It is a critical part of safeguarding Kenya’s agriculture, which forms the backbone of our economy,” he said.

“By adhering to these laws, we ensure our compliance with international agreements, such as the international Plant Protection Convention (IPPC), which protects global agricultural trade from harmful pests.”

He told the meeting that Kenya’s position in international trade depends heavily on its reputation for delivering pest-free agricultural exports but noted that is faces constant risk due to potential introduction of pests through unclean vessels and containers.

“These risks, if left unaddressed, could have dire consequences for our economy, food security and international trade relationships,” he argued.

He said the inspection was essential to protect export markets and preserve Kenya’s standing as a reliable trade partner.