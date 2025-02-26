Kenyans urged to adopt solar energy for reliable, sustainable power

Rhoda Ndegwa, a Solar Ambassador for Kenya, demonstrates the functionality of solar lamps to community members, highlighting their benefits in providing reliable, eco-friendly lighting for off-grid households. [File, Standard]

In response to escalating electricity costs, frequent power outages, and environmental concerns associated with fossil fuel dependence, energy experts and various stakeholders are advocating for the adoption of solar energy as a sustainable solution for Kenya.

Despite Kenya's abundant solar resources, with an average solar insolation of 4-6 kWh per square meter per day, the country has historically underutilized this potential.

As of 2022, approximately 76 percent of Kenyans had access to electricity, a significant increase from 5 percent in 1993.

The 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey reported that 58 percent of households had electricity, with a notable disparity between urban 90 percent and rural 36 percent areas. Nevertheless, a substantial portion of the population remains without reliable power, particularly in rural areas.

This lack of access forces many households to rely on kerosene lamps and charcoal for lighting and cooking, contributing to health hazards and environmental degradation.

Moreover, unsafe lighting and cooking methods have been linked to numerous home fires, underscoring the need for safer energy alternatives.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that about 180,000 people die from burns each year, mostly in low- and middle-income countries.

According to Solar Ambassador for Kenya, Rhoda Ndegwa, solar energy presents a viable solution to these challenges.

“By harnessing solar power, households can reduce electricity costs, gain access to reliable energy in off-grid areas, and minimize the risks associated with traditional lighting and cooking methods. Additionally, solar adoption aligns with Kenya's climate action goals by reducing carbon emissions and decreasing reliance on non-renewable energy sources,” she said.

She added that after her solar training at Kandersteg International Scouts Centre in Switzerland, she launched Bright Futures: Solar Education for Rural Communities in 2018, a programme that has positively transformed the lives of many families and students by providing sustainable solar lamps.

So far, the project has reached over 200 homes and directly impacted more than 1,000 students, giving them a reliable source of light for their studies and daily activities.

Rhoda is advocating for a cleaner, more sustainable, and energy-secure future by promoting solar energy adoption across the country.

“Through public awareness campaigns they will educate communities on the benefits of solar power, emphasizing its affordability, reliability, and environmental advantages that aligns with the country’s vision for a greener future,” she said.

The Kenyan government has implemented supportive policies to encourage solar adoption, including tax incentives and the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on solar panels.

Initiatives such as the Kenya Off-Grid Solar Access Project aim to expand energy access to underserved areas. Private sector involvement has also been instrumental, with companies like M-KOPA connecting over 150,000 homes in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda to solar power since its commercial launch in October 2012.

Large-scale solar projects are further contributing to the country's renewable energy capacity. The Garissa Solar Power Station, for instance, adds 55 MW to the national grid, while the Alten Solar Power Station contributes an additional 44 MW.