Thirty one more women graduate from 'She Delivers' programme

Graduates of She Delivers programme.

Some 31 women have graduated from the "She Delivers" programme courtesy of Ponty Pridd Holdings, a leading logistics solutions provider in Kenya and East Africa.

The programme aims to address the gender gap in the transport and logistics industry by providing comprehensive training and development opportunities for women drivers.

The 31 graduates, trained over six months, will now pursue opportunities in truck driving, ICT software engineering, mechanics, and supply chain management.

The 2025 graduates are the second cohort, with the first having graduated in 2023.

“The 31 graduates have demonstrated exceptional dedication and resilience throughout this rigorous program. 'She Delivers' is not just about training drivers; it's about empowering women to become leaders in the logistics industry and challenging societal norms,” said Ponty Pridd Managing Director Anthony Wainaina.

Mr Wainaina added that regionally, women are underrepresented in the transport and logistics sector due to systematic entry barriers and limited professional development opportunities and the program aims to address these.

According to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), women comprise only 30 per cent of the logistics workforce across many African countries, with even smaller percentages in leadership positions.

The “She Delivers” programme offers a holistic curriculum, encompassing advanced technical training in fleet management, safety protocols, and practical leadership experience.

Participants also gain valuable industry exposure through structured placements with leading logistics providers.

Beyond driving skills, the programme focuses on personal development, including emotional intelligence, communication, personal branding, and work-life balance.

This approach ensures not just more female drivers, but successful ones who will leave a lasting legacy and open doors for future generations.

Ponty Pridd aims to expand the programme and empower 1,000 women in the transport and logistics sector.

The company urged for increased funding, expanded industry placements, and supportive policies to further this important initiative.