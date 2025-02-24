Third cruise ship docks as Ruto pledges to grow tourist numbers

Norwegian Dawn after it docked at the Port of Mombasa in Mombasa County on Sunday 23rd February 2025. The cruise ship docked with tourists. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

A third cruise ship of the year docked in Mombasa yesterday as the focus of State agencies and investors in the tourism sector shifted to optimising the sector showing signs of recovering.

Yesterday, President William Ruto boarded the cruise, MS Norwegian Dawn.

“I am happy that of the 3,000 cruise passengers, 800 left to sample our Magical Game safaris with scores others visiting the various attractions in and around Mombasa,” Ruto said.

Strict visa rules and World Health Organization listing of the country as yellow fever endemic zone have for years been cited reasons tourists do not disembark from ships at the port.

Peter Kibe, Lead, Tourism & Hospitality Founder, of Mombasa Tourism Innovation Hub, said a cruise passenger spends up to Sh100,000 ($772) per day on excursions to national parks.

Other experts say that although cruise ships pay to use the port, depending on the cruise line, destination, and cabin type, Kenya could fetch more money if all passengers alight.

President Ruto said his administration is keen to attract more cruise ships to Mombasa but urged the private sector to come up with attractive packages.

MS Norwegian Dawn, owned by the Norwegian Cruise Line, called at the Port of Mombasa from Mahe, Seychelles, for a daylong stopover.

The vessel was due to leave for Zanzibar last evening. The ship is on its second trip to Mombasa Port after having called in last year, entered service in 2002, and has a capacity to carry 2,340 passengers and 1,000 crew. It has 15 decks.

Ruto said his administration is projecting to have five million international tourists by 2027.

“We have seen international tourist numbers increase exponentially, with the latest figures released last week showing that a record 2.4 million international tourists visited Kenya last year, surpassing what has been Kenya’s highest arrivals so far,’’ he said.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir asked the national government to make it easier for tourists visiting Mombasa to process visas.

‘’My appeal is for the private sector to ensure that they upgrade tourism facilities, enhance training for hospitality workers, and make it easier for tourists visiting to have seamless immigration procedures,’’ he said.

Norwegian Dawn skipper, Captain Sein Kristjen, said that both his crew and passengers were excited with the excellent reception accorded to them by both the Kenya Ports Authority and ship agents, Inchcape Shipping Services.