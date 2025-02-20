Kenya Airways expands passenger fleet with acquisition of Boeing 737-800

From left: Kenya Airports Authority chairman Caleb Kositany, Kenya Airways Managing Director Allan Kilavuka and Dubai Aerospace Enterprises CEO Firoz Tarapore during the launch of Boeing 737-800 aircraft at JKIA in Nairobi, on February 21, 2025. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya Airways has added a Boeing 737-800 aircraft to its fleet, bringing the total number of aircraft to 35. The newly acquired Boeing 737-800, sourced from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has a seating capacity of 170 passengers.

This addition will increase KQ's seat inventory, providing passengers with more travel options.

This comes at a time when Kenya's aviation sector is currently facing significant challenges due to a global shortage of aircraft.

KQ Group Managing Director Allan Kilavuka said the acquisition will significantly boost the airline's seat capacity, enabling it to better meet the growing demand for air travel.

This expansion is part of Kenya Airways' broader strategy to modernise its fleet and enhance operational efficiency.

Kilavuka said the addition of the Boeing 737-800 aligns with the airline's goal of increasing capacity, improving flexibility, and ensuring that it remains competitive in the global aviation market.

The global shortage of aircraft has been exacerbated by supply chain disruptions and delays in aircraft deliveries from manufacturers.

The aviation sector is grappling with high demand for planes, leading to limited availability and extended delivery timelines.

Furthermore, the war in Ukraine has disrupted the aircraft supply chain, particularly affecting access to critical materials such as titanium from Russia, which is vital for aircraft maintenance.

In Kenya, the shortage of aircraft has created additional challenges for Kenya Airways, including difficulties with fleet renewal, maintenance issues, and potential flight disruptions.

The need to keep older planes operational for longer periods has placed added strain on the airline's resources, potentially leading to disruptions caused by required repairs.

The shortage has also hurt cargo operations, particularly in the export of fresh produce from Kenya.

To address these challenges, Kenya Airways is actively pursuing opportunities to expand its fleet through strategic partnerships with leading aircraft manufacturers and lessors.

The airline is engaged in advanced discussions to secure additional aircraft, with a focus on narrow and wide-body models that offer increased seat capacity and greater operational efficiency.

Kilavuka emphasized the airline's commitment to building a robust and modern fleet. He noted that the acquisition of the B737-800 from DAE marks an important milestone in the airline's long-term partnership with the company.

"This acquisition is a clear signal to the aviation industry that Kenya Airways is a reliable and forward-thinking partner," Kilavuka said.

"We invite other partners to join us as we expand our operations and strengthen our position in the global aviation market."

Kenya Airways' proactive approach to fleet expansion underscores the airline's resilience and commitment to growth.

The airline is confident in its ability to attract partnerships with global aviation lessors, leveraging its strong market position as a leading African carrier.

With a fleet that serves 44 destinations worldwide — 36 of which are in Africa — Kenya Airways continues to play a vital role in connecting over 5 million passengers and transporting over 70,000 tonnes of cargo annually through its hub at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.