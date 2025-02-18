Let's invest in early STEM education for girls for a brighter future

Seeing women in positions of leadership in STEM fields provides tangible proof that these careers are attainable and rewarding for girls. [Istockphoto]

February 11 was the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, an annual event that serves as a reminder of the persistent gender gap in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields and an opportunity to celebrate progress and inspire future generations.

While Kenya has made strides in improving access to education for girls, significant challenges remain in encouraging their participation and success in STEM subjects.

Despite government initiatives and policies aimed at promoting gender equality in education, studies reveal a persistent disparity in STEM participation. Research indicates that negative gender stereotypes, often instilled from an early age, contribute significantly to this gap.

Girls are often subtly discouraged from pursuing STEM subjects, with teachers sometimes engaging male students more actively in math and science classrooms. This bias, coupled with a lack of female role models in STEM fields, perpetuates the misconception that these disciplines are primarily for boys.

An African Population and Health Research Centre study on gender mainstreaming practices in Kenyan education highlighted these critical gaps, revealing that even when girls have access to education, their engagement and leadership in STEM remain a challenge. For instance, the study found a disproportionately low number of female teachers leading STEM departments, reinforcing the gendered perception of these subjects.

This issue is further complicated by societal attitudes that actively discourage girls’ success in STEM. One woman shared her school age experience on X thus: “I used to top in maths all the time. The lady maths teacher would tell the boys, ‘Mnakubali kushindwa na msichana?’ Sometimes she would cane them. I think about that a lot because how does that encourage healthy competition? It also came from a lady.”

This anecdote reveals a deeply ingrained bias, even among women, that pits boys and girls against each other in a way that ultimately harms everyone. Instead of fostering a supportive learning environment, this competitive, and even punitive, approach reinforces the idea that girls’ success in STEM is a threat to boys, rather than a benefit to society as a whole.

This type of thinking echoes sentiments like those expressed by President William Ruto on January 10 when he said: “Boys, if the girls get more educated than you, that will be your downfall.”

Such pronouncements, while perhaps intended to be motivational, inadvertently perpetuate the harmful narrative that women’s advancement comes at the expense of men, rather than recognising that a more educated populace benefits all of society. These sentiments create a climate where girls are discouraged, explicitly and implicitly, from excelling in STEM, hindering not only their individual potential but also the nation’s progress.

Fortunately, there is hope, thanks to initiatives that prioritise creating safe and empowering spaces for girls to engage with STEM and equipping them with the skills to thrive.

Beyond such crucial programmes, real-world examples of women succeeding in STEM fields are essential to inspire the next generation. Organisations like Women in Real Estate (WIRE) are working to bring gender balance to the built environment.

WIRE uplifts women professionals – engineers, architects, construction managers, planners, quantity surveyors – and actively engages in outreach programmes, going to schools to model women leading in STEM and mentoring college students and recent graduates.

Seeing women in positions of leadership in these fields provides tangible proof that these careers are attainable and rewarding for girls. These interactions challenge preconceived notions and offer invaluable guidance and support.

Ms Emerson is president Emeritus of Women in Real Estate. Ms Richard president of Science in a Suitcase