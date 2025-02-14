The Standard

Fuel prices remain unchanged in latest EPRA review

By Esther Nyambura | 2h ago

Fuel prices will remain unchanged for the next month. [File, Standard]

Fuel prices will remain unchanged for the next month (February 15, 2025, to March 14, 2025), the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has said.

This means that a litre of petrol in Nairobi will continue retailing at Sh176.58, diesel at Sh167.06 and kerosene at Sh151.39.

"In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No. 192 of 2022, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from February 15, 2025, to March 14, 2025," EPRA said in a statement dated Wednesday, December 14.

EPRA Director-General Daniel Kiptoo maintains that the prices include 16 percent Value-Added Tax (VAT) and revised rates of excise duty.

In Mombasa, a litre of petrol in the next month will cost Sh173.34, diesel Sh163.82 and kerosene Sh148.15.

In Kisumu, a litre of petrol continues to retail at Sh176.62, diesel Sh167.44 and kerosene Sh151.82.

In Nakuru, the price of a litre of petrol remains at Sh176.62, diesel 161.83, and kerosene Sh145.79.

In Eldoret, a litre of petrol will continue to cost Sh176.62, diesel Sh167.45 and kerosene Sh151.82.

.

