The shipwreck dilemma off Mombasa coast

S hipwrecks discovered under the sea off the coast of Mombasa. [Courtesy]

Preserve or dismantle. That is the dilemma that Kenya faces over a maritime graveyard off the coast of Mombasa.

While the wrecks that sunk many years ago offer a tourist attraction, experts say they pose a danger to ships entering Mombasa Port.

Renowned archaeologist Dr Ceasar Bita argues that the wrecks ought to be preserved since they tell a complex tale of maritime trade, colonial exploration and environmental heritage.

Bita, head of Coastal Archaeology at the National Museums of Kenya, says the shipwrecks are an underwater cultural heritage with potential to strengthen the coastal tourism circuit.

He also agrees that climate change has affected underwater cultural heritage, adding that increasing seabed erosion has exposed many undersea sites in Kenya and the East African Coast.

"Once exposed, they become vulnerable to destruction and can be dragged and broken by fishermen nets in addition to vandalism," said Bita.

Conversely, maritime expert Andrew Mwangura says that the shipwrecks can become artificial reefs, creating complex marine habitats and potentially introducing non-native structures to delicate coastal ecosystems.

"Submerged vessels can create significant risks for modern maritime traffic, potentially obstructing safe passage and challenging navigation routes," he said, adding that these wrecks can also disrupt marine ecosystems, introducing foreign materials and potentially releasing harmful substances into the marine environment.

One of the popular shipwrecks discovered in Mombasa is that of Santa Antoni found near the Fort Jesus Museum.

Mwangura agrees that the high number of ships wrecked off the Kenyan coast proves that the region was a key shipping and exploration route by Asian and European traders.

He said a comprehensive marine study to assess precise locations and conditions of shipwrecks as well as carry out environmental impact studies to understand long-term ecological implications should be launched.

"A strategic plan balancing historical preservation with maritime safety should be developed," he said, adding that the wrecks, if not well preserved, pose a danger to the ships plying passing through the narrow Kilindini channel.

"If a big piece of the wreck is pushed to the shipping path, it can damage a ship, leading to catastrophic environmental damage or even an accident," he said.

Bita and Mwangura agree extracting large maritime vessels from deep waters is prohibitively expensive.

Records at the National Museums of Kenya show that the most recent shipwreck discovered in the Kenyan waters is the Panama-flagged patrol boat - Indian Ocean Explorer - that ran aground at Mtongwe anchorage in early 2018.

San Antonio de Tanna, and her supply vessel were wrecked off Fort Jesus in 1697, while a Chinese merchant ship, ZHENG HE, was wrecked off Lamu in 1418.

But the oldest Portuguese wreck is the "EL REI, which ran aground off Mombasa coast on March 8, 1500. Museum records also indicate that another Portuguese ship, NOSSA SENHORA DA GRACA, ran aground off Malindi.

The "Flamenga," while enroute to India, wintered at Mombasa; shortly after leaving, it struck a reef and sank in the shallow waters where most of the cargo was recovered by the survivors.

The “AGUIA" was wrecked off Mombasa with the loss of 1,100 lives in 1559 while heading to Goa. "SALVACAO" was also wrecked in 1608 while entering the port of Mombasa. "SAN FILIPE" sank in 1610 near Mombasa.

An unidentified Portuguese merchant ship wrecked off Ngomeni in 1516, and in 1523 a Portuguese caravel under the command of Dom Fernando de Monroy was wrecked near Malindi.

The 1920s British survey ship of Sir Frederick Jackson hit a sandbank at the entrance to Kilifi Creek and sank. The same period also witnessed the wreck of a fishing trawler 'NAIROBI' that sunk in the early 1920s off Malindi.

Other shipwrecks in Kenyan territorial waters are ‘Highland Lassie’ and the ‘Ahmadi’ near Mombasa harbour. Despite their historical value, Mwangura notes that these shipwrecks pose considerable dangers.

Underwater archaeologists and nature conservators say that at least 200 undocumented shipwrecks lie in the Kenyan waters.

They say that the majority of the shipwrecks date back over 500 years. A significant number were Portuguese-owned.

Other marine archaeologists say the wrecks also tell the tale of many battles on the Kenyan coast, including the infamous two-year siege of Mombasa.

Historical accounts indicate that the army of the Ya'rubid ruler of Oman, Saif I bin Sultan, carried out the biggest siege of Mombasa and Fort Jesus between 1696 and 1698 to capture the town from the Portuguese.

However, the Portuguese would retake Fort Jesus and the town in 1728 after African soldiers in the fort mutinied against the Omanis; the Sultan of Pate handed it to the Portuguese on 16 March 1728.

Historical accounts indicate that in 1729, locals revolted against the Portuguese, besieging the garrison, which surrendered on 26 November 1729.