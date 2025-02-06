'No cause for alarm' EPRA, KEBS assures consumers of standard fuel

A PSV vehicle being fueled at a petrol station along Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) and the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) have dismissed claims of sub-standard petroleum fuels in Kenyan market.

This comes days after a viral video by content creator Tanuki Garage, claimed to have tested fuel quality at various petrol stations in Nairobi, raising concerns about Shell V-Power.

In a joint statement, the two agencies have said that investigations on the quality of petroleum products in the country has ascertained that all products comply with required standards.

“In light of the recent reports and videos circulating on social media, we have conducted extensive confirmatory tests on fuel samples from various petroleum retail stations, including those specifically mentioned in the reports. We are pleased to report that the results of these tests confirm that the fuel at all sampled stations meet the recommended Research Octane Number (RON) ratings as stipulated by Kenyan Standards,” the statement reads in part.

“Furthermore, in instances where Super Petrol is marketed as a premium fuel with higher RON ratings, our tests consistently affirm compliance with these higher standards,”.

While dismissing the claims, the two state agencies say the gadgets used in measuring octane levels in petroleum products cannot be guaranteed unless backed by laboratory findings.

“We would like to caution consumers and the general public that there are gadgets in the market that can provide a qualitative indication of the RON rating but the results from these gadgets cannot be guaranteed unless confirmed through laboratory tests that follow the required standard procedures of sampling, equipment calibration, and testing,”

EPRA is an agency that regulates and licenses the petroleum and energy sectors while KEBS sets standards for products, materials, measurements, and processes.

On Sunday morning, content creator William Kimm, known online as GTR Tanuki, posted a video documenting fuel tests at seven different stations.

In response, Vivo Energy reaffirmed that all fuel imports in Kenya adhere to strict quality standards.

"Our fuel imports into Kenya adhere to strict quality standards, with two standard Research Octane Number (RON) categories: Unleaded (RON 93) and Shell V-Power (RON 95). Each shipment is certified at source and undergoes further rigorous testing upon arrival into the country," the statement read.