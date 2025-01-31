Kenya's rural electrification drive aims to curb migration to cities and boost economic growth

Dr Rose Mkalama, CEO of REREC (left), with Eliud Owalo, Deputy Chief of Staff for Performance and Delivery Management, during a performance evaluation exercise at REREC headquarters in Nairobi

Kenya’s persistent rural-to-urban migration remains a pressing challenge despite policy interventions, including devolution. One critical factor that could help reverse this trend, experts suggest, is access to electricity in rural areas.

The Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) is spearheading efforts to expand electricity access, which officials argue could stimulate economic activity in rural communities and discourage migration to urban centres. These issues were highlighted during a performance evaluation exercise for the 2023-2024 financial year, overseen by the Public Service Performance Management Unit (PSPMU).

Eliud Owalo, Deputy Chief of Staff for Performance and Delivery Management, led the assessment at REREC’s headquarters in Nairobi.

“Last-mile connectivity aligns with the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, which aims to improve livelihoods at the grassroots level,” Owalo said. “Expanding electricity access can create jobs in rural areas, thereby reducing the pressure on cities caused by migration.”

REREC has set ambitious targets, including the promotion of renewable energy and expanding the electricity network to underserved regions. Owalo emphasised that government agencies must justify their mandates, stating:

“This exercise is taken seriously. Public institutions must demonstrate impact, and those exceeding expectations will be rewarded, while underperforming ones will face sanctions.”

Cost-Sharing Model for Rural Electrification

Dr Rose Mkalama, REREC’s Chief Executive, outlined a new strategy to accelerate rural electrification through partnerships with county governments and constituencies. Under this ‘shilling-for-shilling’ cost-sharing model, REREC matches funding provided by local authorities, effectively doubling the resources available for electrification projects.

The initiative supports the government’s broader target of achieving universal electricity access by 2030.