Pres Ruto says Nzoia Sugar will be leased to a strategic investor

President William Ruto addressing Bungoma residents during his last day of the Western Kenya Development tour on Jan 24, 2025. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

President William Ruto has said Nzoia Sugar Company will re-advertise a bid for a strategic investor in a move to rescue the struggling miller.

Speaking in Bungoma town after commissioning the multi-million Soko Kubwa Market, the president emphasised the urgency of bringing on board new management to address years of mismanagement that have caused immense suffering for farmers and workers.

The head of state revealed that the initial bid process had been cancelled and assured that within two months, a strategic partner would be identified to lease the company.

He reiterated the importance of the factory’s revival to ensure timely payments to farmers and workers.

"I will not allow cartels opposing the lease of Nzoia Sugar to derail this process. We will deal with them decisively. If we get this right, Kenya will become one of the greatest sugar exporters. Last year, we didn’t import any sugar," said Ruto.

In addition to reviving the sugar sector, President Ruto pledged to construct 15 modern markets across Bungoma County as part of his broader vision to elevate Bungoma to city status.

He further disclosed plans to develop affordable housing at the degazetted Kanduyi Airstrip, promising significant urban development.

Speaking at the same event, Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka appealed to the president to fast-track the completion of critical infrastructure projects in the county.

He highlighted stalled road projects such as Musikoma-Dorufu, Sikata-Kimilili, and Misikhu-Brigadier, urging for their timely completion.

“These roads have dragged on for far too long. We plead with you, Your Excellency, to ensure they are completed,” said Lusaka.

The governor also raised concerns about delays in construction works at Sang’alo National Polytechnic, calling on the president to intervene and address the slow pace of the contractor.

President Ruto concluded his week-long tour of Western Kenya, leaving residents hopeful for transformative changes in the region.