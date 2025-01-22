Envoy says Kenya sees China as crucial bilateral partner beyond infrastructure

China Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan flanked by senior Kenyan diplomat Jane Makori pose together with other participants for a photo during celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year at the United Nations Headquarters in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Kenya sees China playing a significant role beyond infrastructure development, with cooperation expanding into areas like health, agriculture, and technology, a senior Kenyan diplomat said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of celebrations to mark the Chinese New Year at the United Nations Headquarters in Nairobi, Ambassador Jane Makori, the Deputy Director General at the Asia and the Pacific Directorate at the Kenyan State Department for Foreign Affairs, emphasized the deepening of the strategic partnership between east Africa’s largest economy and world’s second-largest economy after the United States.

"China and Kenya are strategic partners, and we do identify jointly areas of mutual interest and we then advance on them," Ambassador Makori said. "So depending on different sectors, once we jointly identify, then we strengthen that. It doesn't only cover infrastructure, where we are a very important, belt and road initiative partner in Africa, but in other areas. I think you have witnessed cooperation in health, ICT, education, and Agriculture among other areas.”

China's engagement with Kenya has been prominent in infrastructure development, with the Asian giant funding and constructing major roads, railways, and other key projects. Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to China even as it seeks to diversify its international partnerships.

Newly appointed Ambassador of China to Kenya, Ambassador Guo Haiyan, reiterated her commitment to strengthening ties with Kenya. "I am ready to work closely with the Kenyan government and people, to deepen traditional friendship between the two countries, and further promote practical cooperation for the benefit of the two peoples," Ambassador Guo said.

The Chinese New Year celebrations the second to be held on Kenyan soil after the inaugural ones held at the Two Rivers Mall last week provided an opportunity to showcase the growing cultural and economic ties between the two nations.