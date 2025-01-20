Kenya, China eye strong ties with focus on SGR extension

SGR cargo train at the Naivasha Inland Container Depot in Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

China has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Kenya's development ambitions, pledging continued cooperation across key sectors.

This comes as Kenya seeks to diversify its international partnerships while maintaining strong ties with China, a key investor in the country's infrastructure.

The newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan, emphasized Beijing's commitment to "mutual respect, mutual support and mutually beneficial cooperation" during a celebration for the Chinese New Year.

Kenya said last week it is particularly keen on securing Chinese support for the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Naivasha to the Malaba border with Uganda.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, during a meeting with Ambassador Guo, reiterated Kenya's commitment to deepening consultations with China on infrastructure, ICT, energy, education, and other key areas.

"Ambassador Guo reaffirmed China's commitment to supporting Kenya's development agenda, particularly through continued financial backing for the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to the Malaba border and the Belt and Road Initiative," Mudavadi said in a statement.

The Belt and Road Initiative, a key pillar of China's foreign policy, has seen significant Chinese investment in Kenya's infrastructure, including roads, railways, and ports.

President Ruto's government recently awarded the Nairobi-Nakuru highway project to Chinese contractors, reflecting the continued importance of Chinese investment in Kenya's development.

The government views the SGR extension as crucial for regional integration and economic growth. Beyond economic cooperation, both countries are committed to strengthening cultural exchanges.

The Ministry of Gender, Culture, the Arts and Heritage Principal Secretary Ummi Bashir speaking during the Chinese New Year celebrations held in Nairobi emphasized the importance of deepening cultural ties between Kenya and China.

The Chinese New Year, a significant cultural event in China, marks the beginning of the Lunar calendar year.