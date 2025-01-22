Hustling is in our African DNA, but in Ghana's Kumasi it's on another level

The Standard

Traders at Migori Marindi Market displayies Sweet potatoes and yam on November 18, 2024 [Caleb Kingwara, Standard]

A visit to the Kejetia Market in Kumasi, Ghana, leaves no doubt hustling is the economic lifeline of most African countries.

Everyone is selling something. Hawkers sell water, yams, bananas, and other wares along the road.

It is a common occurrence in most African countries. Beyond the language and landscape, most African countries have the same economic setup. 

They have a large informal sector, 89 per cent in Ghana, according to a 2020 scholarly article by William Baah-Boateng and Joann Vanek.

For Kenya, it is about 83 per cent. The difference between Kenya and Ghana is noticeable on the streets.

Is hustling forever? Africa has great economic dreams best espoused by Agenda 2063 and Africa‘s free trade area. 

Beyond languages, and political leaders who are more inside-looking than outside, Africa‘s other bigger obstacle is the large informal sector. 

This sector suffers from inefficiencies because of its small size. Transport, storage, advertising, sourcing, and other services rarely benefit from economies of scale. They have no market power and are price takers. However, the sector keeps the African dream alive - that small-scale traders will one day become multinationals. 

That rarely happens; the customers prefer foreign brands, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) do not get the same support big firms get, including access to political leaders, tax holidays, and other incentives.  They are also unable to access physical space to work. I was touched to see hawkers selling their wares in the 36-degree Kumasi heat. Remember our jua kali (informal sector)?

Nurturing a one-man business to become the next Toyota or Walmart is not a walk in the park. Yet the informal sector has the majority of Africans eking out a living in it. How can we ignore that?

How do we uplift this sector across Africa? What is its place in our long-term plans? It seems this sector is a fertile academic field, rich with votes but short of getting the support it deserves.

SMEs are like babies, they must be nurtured to maturity. Remember how South Korea nurtured chaebols like Samsung or Hyundai?

I am convinced Africa’s economic future and fortune are tied to small businesses and hustling.

When we are transforming this sector in Africa - from the Indian Ocean to the Atlantic, from the Mediterranean to the Cape? I hope it happens in my lifetime

 

