We'll reform tax system to spur businesses, Lee Kinyanjui says

Former Tdae Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya hands over the trade docket to the newly appointed CS and formner Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui at the NSSF Building on January 20, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has officially taken over as the new Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Trade, Investment, and Industry, succeeding Salim Mvurya.

During the handover ceremony, Kinyanjui outlined his plans to address key challenges facing businesses in Kenya, particularly the country’s tax system.

The new CS emphasised the unpredictability of taxation as a major hindrance to business growth, promising to work closely with other government agencies to address the issue.

Kinyanjui shared his commitment to reintroducing taxation discussions in Parliament, a step he believes will help businesses thrive by creating a more predictable and conducive environment for investment.

“We need to collect data on the challenges faced by businesses, whether in terms of technology or capital. We also have to address the new levies and regulations that are affecting the broader tax system,” Kinyanjui said.

READ: Inside Treasury's bold plan to avoid fresh Gen Z tax revolt

He said discussions are already underway, with the government engaging with various ministries, including National Treasury, and Mining among others, to tackle these challenges.

A task force composed of both private sector representatives and government officials has been established to work on these issues.

In addition to addressing tax issues, Kinyanjui outlined plans to focus on regional and international trade, including matters related to the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) and Kenya’s trade negotiations with the United States.

He reaffirmed the country’s stance on extending Agoa and emphasized the importance of leveraging bilateral relations to strengthen Kenya's position in global trade.

On rural industrialisation and economic zones, Kinyanjui reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting industrial development across the country, particularly in the 19 counties involved in the rural industrialisation programme.

ALSO READ: Treasury banks on tax policy reforms to increase revenues

He assured stakeholders that there would be continued support for those counties making significant progress in the programme, with further updates to follow.

Outgoing CS Salim Mvurya expressed confidence in Kinyanjui’s ability to build on the work he had initiated, citing his extensive experience as a former governor of Nakuru County, a member of parliament, and assistant minister.

Mvurya highlighted key areas of focus for the new CS, including the rural industrialisation programme, special economic zones, flagship export processing zones, and international trade agreements like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Economic Partnership Agreements with the UAE and the European Union.

“I am confident that as I hand over this responsibility to my colleague, he will continue with the processes and reforms that are essential to the growth of our nation’s investment, trade, and industry sectors,” Mvurya stated.

Kinyanjui is expected to drive key initiatives that will bolster Kenya’s economic growth, both domestically and on the international stage.