The Standard

Kisumu eyes economic growth with ambitious Sh120 billion project

By David Njaaga | 14h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

Former premier Raila Odinga, GulfCap Real Estate CEO Chris Ochieng' and other leaders during the launch of LV Marina development model in Kisumu. [Standard, File]

Kisumu will host a Sh120 billion real estate project to transform the city’s urban and economic landscape.

The 285-acre development will address housing and infrastructure gaps while boosting the local economy.

The initiative, unveiled by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, will include affordable housing, commercial spaces, and recreational facilities along the shores of Lake Victoria.

Odinga called it a step toward making Kisumu a regional economic hub.

“LV Marina will change the face of Kenya, bringing international standards of living to our people and fostering opportunities for all economic classes,” said Odinga.

Led by GulfCap Real Estate, the project will feature 1,400 affordable housing units, waterfront villas, retail spaces, schools, hospitals and a marina.

The company’s CEO Chris Ochieng said the plan allows for expansion based on demand.

“This initiative will create thousands of jobs and attract foreign investment. We are collaborating with healthcare, education and retail experts to ensure quality,” noted Ochieng.

Construction of the first phase is set to begin immediately, with completion expected in six years.

GulfCap chairman Suleiman Shahbal described the development as an opportunity to position Kisumu as a destination for trade, tourism and growth.

“LV Marina is not just a development; it’s an opportunity for businesses, investors and communities to work together and elevate the region,” noted Shahbal.

Related Topics

LV Marina Kisumu Real Estate Project Raila Odinga GulfCap Real Estate
.

Latest Stories

Afreximbank receives top rating from China, boosting African development
Afreximbank receives top rating from China, boosting African development
Business
By Brian Ngugi
15 mins ago
Trustworthy leadership key to economic and social development
Opinion
By Billow Khalid
5 hrs ago
People living with HIV afraid ARV stocks could run out by July
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How public debt is tightening its grip on Kenyans' strained wallets
By Benjamin Imende 5 hrs ago
How public debt is tightening its grip on Kenyans' strained wallets
CBK fast-tracks new mobile payment system to rival M-Pesa
By Brian Ngugi 5 hrs ago
CBK fast-tracks new mobile payment system to rival M-Pesa
Trustworthy leadership key to economic and social development
By Billow Khalid 5 hrs ago
Trustworthy leadership key to economic and social development
Ruto to Uhuru: You failed the youth you are now inciting
By Bernard Lusigi 20 hrs ago
Ruto to Uhuru: You failed the youth you are now inciting
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved