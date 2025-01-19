The Standard

China and Kenya China pledge to deepen cultural exchanges, strengthen ties

By Brian Ngugi | 1h ago

Newly appointed Ambassador of China to Kenya Guo Haiyan during the Chinese New Year celebrations held in Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Kenya and China have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cultural exchanges and strengthening bilateral ties, as evidenced by the recent joint celebration of the Chinese New Year in Nairobi.

Addressing guests at the Sunday event, Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan emphasized the importance of "mutual respect, mutual support, and mutually beneficial cooperation" in the bilateral relationship. She highlighted the Spring Festival, a significant cultural event in China, as a symbol of the shared human aspiration for a better life and a platform for cultural exchange and understanding.

"The Spring Festival contains the cultural genes and emotions that have been transmitted within the Chinese nation for thousands of years," Ambassador Guo said. "This Festival embodies the common human aspiration for a better life, happy family, social inclusion, and harmonious coexistence between man and nature."

The Ambassador emphasized the importance of the Global Civilization Initiative, advocating for exchanges, mutual learning, and the harmonious coexistence of different civilizations. "Together with countries worldwide including our Kenyan friends, let’s implement the Global Civilization Initiative," she said.

Echoing these sentiments, Principal Secretary for Culture, the Arts and Heritage, Ummi Bashir, highlighted the importance of cultural cooperation as a cornerstone of the Kenya-China partnership.

"Cultural cooperation is a vital tool of people-to-people contact which continues one of the pillars of our strategic partnership, serving as both a bridge and a foundation for fostering mutual understanding and friendship, trust, and respect," PS Bashir stated.

The event featured various cultural performances, showcasing the richness and diversity of Chinese culture. The celebration provided a platform for cultural exchange and strengthened the bonds between the two nations.

This renewed focus on cultural exchange underscores the growing importance of people-to-people connections in the Kenya-China relationship, beyond traditional economic and political cooperation areas.

