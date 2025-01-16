Keroche Breweries stages comeback, promises youth jobs

Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitha Karanja. [Standard, File]

Beer maker Keroche Breweries is making a comeback after years of financial struggles and a tax dispute, focusing on job creation for the youth.

The company, founded by Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja, is rebuilding operations after closures in 2021 and 2022.

Karanja's son, Edward Muigai, is now leading the company's operations.

On Wednesday, hundreds of jobseekers attended interviews at Keroche’s Westlands offices as part of the company’s recruitment drive.

The drive, Muigai said, will cover all 47 counties over the next three months, targeting jobless youths.

“We’re scouring the country to find the best talent to rebuild Keroche,” he said.

Muigai also outlined plans to transform the organization into a fully digital enterprise, aiming to streamline operations and improve supply chain efficiency.

The initiative will involve identifying “Digital Activators” to engage with businesses, distributors and consumers, helping modernise the company’s operations.