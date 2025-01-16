Awareness drive on new building code gathers pace

Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice (third right) during the launch of the Training and Sensitization of The National Building Code 2024, on January 14, 2025, at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi. [James Wanzala, Standard]

The government has stepped up efforts to popularise the new building code aimed at ensuring safe, sustainable, and inclusive construction practices.

The National Building Code 2024 came into force last year, almost 57 years after the last code, which was established in 1968.

Speaking during the official launch of the code’s sensitisation drive in Nairobi on Tuesday, Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome said the building code was long overdue.

“The development of Kenya’s National Building Code has been a long journey aimed at establishing a unified framework for safe, sustainable, and inclusive construction practices. Historically, the country relied on outdated standards, often leading to inconsistencies and unsafe practices,” said Wahome.

She said in light of these challenges, the government initiated a comprehensive review and harmonisation process, culminating in the new code.

The code, which was published on March 1, 2024 as Legal Notice No 47, repeals the Local Government (Adoptive By-Laws) (Building) Order of 1968.

“The code sets our own local standards and becomes one of only three building codes in Africa that address issues of sustainability, green building, and climate change,” added the CS.

She said the code serves as a transformative framework to enhance controls in Kenya’s built environment.

“By standardising processes, it ensures clarity and consistency across all phases of construction, from planning to maintenance. The Code empowers regulatory authorities with streamlined systems for approvals, inspections, and certifications, bolstering oversight and accountability while addressing risks like structural failures and fire hazards,” said Wahome.

She said the code integrates modern technologies and promotes sustainable practices, aligning Kenya’s construction sector with global standards and fostering innovation.

“This code is not just a regulatory framework; it is a catalyst for sustainable urban development and economic growth,” said the CS.

At the same time, the National Construction Authority (NCA), which came up with the code, has launched a training and sensitisation programme for the code.

The CS welcomed the launch of the training and sensitisation programme, saying it underscores its importance in fostering understanding and compliance.

“The success of this initiative hinges on ensuring that every stakeholder be it a developer, contractor, regulator, or citizen is equipped with the knowledge and tools to implement the code effectively. The National Building Code 2024 is not just a document; it is a transformative tool for advancing Kenya’s construction industry,” she said.

Wahome said the collective responsibility to uphold the principles of the code rests with all players in the construction sector.

“This code is a call to action for developers to prioritise safety, for regulators to enforce standards with diligence, and for citizens to demand accountability in construction practices,” she said.

Transformative agenda

The CS said the ministry reaffirms its dedication to leading this transformative agenda and supporting all stakeholders in its implementation, adding that the ministry remains steadfast in its commitment to providing the support and oversight required in the implementation to make this code a living, evolving instrument of progress.

Principal Secretary in the State Department of Public Works Joel Arumonyang said the National Building Code 2024, which will come into effect on March 1 of this year, was first launched on July 17, 2024.

“This updated code embodies our commitment to fostering innovation, ensuring safety, and enhancing sustainability in Kenya’s built environment,” said Mr Arumonyang.

He added: “The implementation of the National Building Code 2024, a set of regulations anchored under the National Construction Authority Act, will transform how construction is carried out in the country, by providing for an up-to-date framework and standards for planning, design, approval, implementation, maintenance and demolition of buildings.”

The code, he said, ushers in a new era of construction standards that gives provision for multi-hazard designs, sustainable green construction practices, digital connectivity, liquid petroleum gas (LPG) connections into buildings as well as disaster risk management on construction sites.

“Even more specifically, the Code will minimise the harmful effects on human health resulting from the use of building methods, products, design or building work; provide for universal access standards to all types of buildings; preserve buildings of significant cultural, historical or heritage value and provide for fire safety by limiting the extent and effects of the spread of fire,” he added.

The PS said by addressing the limitations of the 1968 Code, which focused narrowly on conventional materials, the new code champions modern technologies and materials.

“Its mandatory five-year review cycle ensures Kenya remains at the forefront of global construction trends, driving job creation and fostering a digitally integrated construction ecosystem,” he said.

The PS said already the State Department of Public Works has already commenced internal sensitisation efforts, engaging our engineers, architects, and quantity surveyors who are actively contributing to the code’s implementation committee.

NCA Chairperson Mercy Okiro said the need to review the code arose out of the construction collapses witnessed in this country in the 1990s.

Sustainable materials

In 1996, she said following the collapse of the Sunbeam Building, the Dr R G M Mutiso-led commission published a study entitled Examining the Existing Building Laws, By-laws and Regulations, making recommendations with a view to prevent similar incidences.

“Designed with adaptability and innovation in mind, the National Building Code incorporates provisions for sustainable materials, new technologies, and disaster resilience. It also addresses inclusivity by ensuring sanitation facilities for all genders at construction sites. The Code will act as a catalyst for growth, particularly in the manufacturing sector,” said Okiro.

She said the Code will take effect on March 1 and thereafter enforcement of all provisions of the Code will begin.

“The board assures all stakeholders of its unwavering commitment to ensure a seamless transition,” said Okiro.

“The authority recognises that compliance with the National Building Code is essential for the success of this critical agenda.”