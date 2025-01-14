Majority of Kenyans project a tough future for their children

An african-american family enjoying a day at the beach

A recent survey reveals that a significant number of Kenyans, are bracing for a bleak economic future for the next generation.

The findings by the Pew Research Centre indicate that a median of 57 per cent of adults across Kenya along with adults from other nations expect their children to be financially worse off than they are today.

In Kenya, the sentiment reflects broader global anxieties about economic inequality, with a striking 54 per cent of adults identifying the wealth gap as a “very big problem.”

This concern is echoed by another 30 per cent who see it as a “moderately big problem.”

The survey, conducted in 2024, underscores a growing consensus that the political influence of the wealthy significantly contributes to these disparities.

A median of 60 per cent across the 36 countries surveyed believe that rich individuals wield excessive political power, exacerbating economic inequality.

The survey’s results show many Kenyans view the current political landscape as heavily tilted in favour of the affluent. The findings suggest a pervasive sense of pessimism about the economic trajectory of children.

This economic pessimism appears to have intensified in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which had a significant impact on global economies. “In 15 of the 31 countries where longitudinal data is available, the percentage of people expecting children to be worse off has risen compared to pre-pandemic surveys, “ noted the report.

Further emphasizing the desire for systemic change, majorities in 33 of the 36 surveyed nations like Kenya advocate for substantial reform of their economic systems.

The call for change is particularly strong in middle-income nations across the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa.

However, even in wealthier countries, there is a palpable demand for reform, with at least 60 per cent of respondents in most European nations and 66 per cent in the United States supporting major changes to the economic framework.

The pervasive belief that economic inequality stems from the undue influence of the rich is further supported by the survey’s findings.

Over 80 per cent of adults across the surveyed countries assert that the political power held by wealthy individuals contributes significantly to economic disparities.

In Kenya, this perception is likely to shape public discourse and influence policy debates in the coming years, analysts said.

The survey also highlights the role of educational disparities in perpetuating inequality, with many respondents indicating that shortcomings in the education system exacerbate the financial divide. As the conversation around economic reform intensifies, it will be crucial for policymakers in Kenya and other nations to address these underlying issues to foster a more equitable future for the next generation, experts said yesterday.

As Kenyans grapple with these challenges, the findings from the Pew Research Centre serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive economic reform and the importance of addressing the systemic factors contributing to inequality.

The survey underscores a collective hope for change and a better future, even as the path forward remains uncertain. In wealthier nations such as the US, Canada, and several European countries, the expectation that children will be worse off is widespread.

Conversely, some South Asian and Southeast Asian countries, including Bangladesh, India, and Indonesia, display a more optimistic outlook, with a notable portion of respondents believing that the next generation will fare better.